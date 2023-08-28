Max Holloway responds after Ilia Topuria suggests it’s time for him to retire following win at UFC Singapore

By Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway will not be heeding Ilia Topuria’s advice.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC

Topuria was paying attention to Holloway’s recent outing against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway won the fight with a walk-off KO. The featherweight scrap headlined UFC Singapore this past Saturday. After the fight, Topuria hopped on Twitter to suggest it’s time for “Blessed” to hang up his MMA gloves.

“I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it’s time for them to retire.”

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA SHARES BOLD PREDICTIONS FOR POSSIBLE FIGHTS WITH MAX HOLLOWAY AND CONOR MCGREGOR: “I’D FINISH HIM IN THE FIRST ROUND AND IT WOULD BE A BEATING”

Max Holloway Responds To Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway wasn’t going to let Topuria’s comment slide, as he’s taken to his Twitter account to respond.

“Thanks for the respect, but it’s only a matter of time lol,” Holloway wrote.

Holloway finds himself in a unique situation. It’s clear that he’s the second best featherweight in the UFC until proven otherwise. He was knocked off the number one spot by Alexander Volkanovski, who has beaten “Blessed” three times. During the UFC Singapore post-fight press conference, Holloway said all he can do is continue to win (via MMAJunkie).

“My next goal is to be undeniable,” Holloway said. “Whenever, whoever, be undeniable. Keep reminding these cats. People keep falling, people keep forgetting I’m only turning 32 in December, 32. I’ve been with you guys since I was a little baby, so that’s why you guys getting sick of me, but I ain’t going nowhere for a long time. Get used to it.”

The former UFC Featherweight Champion might actually be rooting for Ilia Topuria, who seems to be in prime position for a title shot. If Topuria gets the fight with Volkanovski and defeats him, it increases the chances of Holloway getting another championship opportunity. At this moment, Topuria vs. Volkanovski hasn’t been booked, but it appears to be the logical move.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira sounds off on “washed up” Anthony Smith for bashing other fighters: “He never amounted to anything”

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023
Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway has praised Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, following their fantastic fight at UFC Singapore.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 269
UFC

UFC champion Sean O’Malley sounds off on MMA managers that take 20% of fighter purses: “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at MMA managers who take a certain amount of their fighter’s purse.

Rafael dos Anjos
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has responded to a fight offer from Michael Johnson.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson reveals the alternative fight offers he received for UFC 291, says he wants Kamaru Usman next

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Stephen Thompson has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him after what happened back at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

UFC 293 headliner Israel Adesanya hasn't forgotten about Dricus du Plessis: "I do want that fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera insists fighting Sean O’Malley for UFC title makes sense: "There’s no way they’re not going to do it right now"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Marlon Vera is convinced that the UFC will book him in a title fight against Sean O’Malley.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley trade shots over talk of a potential fight at featherweight: “I see this fight as too easy of a challenge”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria and UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley have gotten into an exchange on social media.

Dana White
UFC

Anthony Taylor accuses UFC President Dana White of treating the black fighters “like sh*t”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Anthony Taylor has bashed the UFC over what he feels is mistreatment of black fighters.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway happy to dispel “Pillow Holloway” nickname with KO win over The Korean Zombie: “I guess I had stone in the pillowcase today”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Max Holloway debunked the narrative that he lacks punching power and he’s happy to let everyone know it.