Max Holloway responds after Ilia Topuria suggests it’s time for him to retire following win at UFC Singapore
Max Holloway will not be heeding Ilia Topuria’s advice.
Topuria was paying attention to Holloway’s recent outing against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway won the fight with a walk-off KO. The featherweight scrap headlined UFC Singapore this past Saturday. After the fight, Topuria hopped on Twitter to suggest it’s time for “Blessed” to hang up his MMA gloves.
Max Holloway Responds To Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway wasn’t going to let Topuria’s comment slide, as he’s taken to his Twitter account to respond.
“Thanks for the respect, but it’s only a matter of time lol,” Holloway wrote.
Holloway finds himself in a unique situation. It’s clear that he’s the second best featherweight in the UFC until proven otherwise. He was knocked off the number one spot by Alexander Volkanovski, who has beaten “Blessed” three times. During the UFC Singapore post-fight press conference, Holloway said all he can do is continue to win (via MMAJunkie).
“My next goal is to be undeniable,” Holloway said. “Whenever, whoever, be undeniable. Keep reminding these cats. People keep falling, people keep forgetting I’m only turning 32 in December, 32. I’ve been with you guys since I was a little baby, so that’s why you guys getting sick of me, but I ain’t going nowhere for a long time. Get used to it.”
The former UFC Featherweight Champion might actually be rooting for Ilia Topuria, who seems to be in prime position for a title shot. If Topuria gets the fight with Volkanovski and defeats him, it increases the chances of Holloway getting another championship opportunity. At this moment, Topuria vs. Volkanovski hasn’t been booked, but it appears to be the logical move.
