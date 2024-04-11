Alex Pereira responds to news that Jamahal Hill has been receiving advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300

By Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Alex Pereira is responding to the news that Jamahal Hill has been receiving advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300.

The historic UFC 300 takes place this Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) putting his title on the line against former champion Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA).

Speaking through his translator at UFC 300 media day Pereira, when asked about Hill’s injury last year and his upcoming title fight, shared:

“I definitely don’t have expectations of him just sitting out, not training because of an injury. If he signed the contract to fight this fight, he did for a reason. He knows the test he has ahead of himself, so I’m very aware of it.”

‘Poatan’ when asked about Hill and Adesanya teaming up ahead of UFC 300 responded (h/t MMAFighting):

“I think it was good. Actually, it was the best thing he could have done for himself, because if he had went and sparred with Israel Adesanya, it would have been a big frustration for him, especially for the fact that I beat him so many times.”

It’s true that Alex Pereira holds three wins over Israel Adesanya, two in kickboxing and one in MMA.

Concluding, Pereira shared what’s next:

“There is no plan. The next step is to keep defending the title, unlimited times. I’m not the kind of guy to call out opponents because I’ll fight anybody. I’m the champ. I’ll keep defending it.”

Are you looking forward to the Pereira vs. Hill main event on Saturday night? Who are you betting on to win the belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

