Alex Pereira opens as underdog against Israel Adesanya, favored over Jamahal Hill

Opening odds have been released for two potential fights for Alex Pereira.

In the main event of UFC 295, Pereira became the promotion’s new light heavyweight champion as he scored a second-round knockout over Jiri Prochakza. In just his seventh UFC fight, Pereira has already won titles and two weight classes and after the victory, called for a trilogy (MMA bout) with Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya and Pereira fought two times in kickboxing with the Brazilian winning both. In their first meeting in MMA, Pereira won again by TKO as he stopped Adesanya in the fifth round to become the middleweight champ. The two had an immediate rematch and this latest time around, Adesanya finally got his revenge as he KO’d Pereira.

Given they are 1-1 against one another in MMA, Alex Pereira told Israel Adesanya to come up to light heavyweight to fight him. After the callout, BetOnline released odds for the potential trilogy.

Opening Odds:

Alex Pereira +155

Israel Adesanya -185

At the opening odds, if you like Alex Pereira to win, a $100 bet would net you $155, while if you like Israel Adesanya, you need to bet $185 to win $100.

Along with Pereira vs. Adesanya, BetOnline also released odds for the Brazilian vs. Jamahal Hill, which seems likely to be the next fight.

Opening Odds:

Alex Pereira -170

Jamahal Hill +140

In this fight, you would need to bet $170 to win $100 if you like Alex Pereira to win. If you like Jamahal Hill to reclaim his belt, a $100 bet would net you $140 should he win.

Alex Pereira (9-2) is coming off a second-round knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to win the light heavyweight title. In his 205lbs debut, he scored a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July. That victory over Blachowicz got him back into the win column after being knocked out by Israel Adesanya. He also holds notable wins over Sean Strickland by KO and Bruno Silva.