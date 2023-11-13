Jon Jones opens as a slight favorite in potential fight against Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is only a slight favorite in a potential fight against Tom Aspinall.

Jones was supposed to defend his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic. However, just over two weeks out from the event, ‘Bones’ tore his pec and had to pull out of the fight.

After Jon Jones had to pull out of the bout, the UFC made Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title. In the end, it was Aspinall who won the contest by first-round knockout. Now, BetOnline has released odds for a potential fight between the Jones and Aspinall.

Opening Odds:

Jon Jones -140

Tom Aspinall +120

If you like Jon Jones to win the fight, you would need to bet $140 to win $100 should ‘Bones’ win. If you think Tom Aspinall can pull off the upset, a $100 would net you $120 if the Brit wins.

Although the odds have been released, it’s also uncertain if this fight even comes to fruition. Jones will still fight Stipe Miocic sometime in 2024 once he’s healthy and there’s been talk it will be the final fight of his career.

Jon Jones (27-1 and one No Contest) is coming off a first-round submission over Ciryl Gane in March to win the vacant heavyweight title. The victory also ended his three-year-long layoff as he beat Dominick Reyes by decision at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title. After that win, he of course vacated the light heavyweight belt so he could add weight and move the move up to the heavyweight division.

Tom Aspinall (14-3) became the interim heavyweight champion at UFC 295 with a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich. Prior to that, he beat Marcin Tybura by first-round TKO in July in his return to the Octagon after tearing his ACL in his fight against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall is 7-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Alexander Volkov, Serghei Spivac, and Andrei Arlovski among others.