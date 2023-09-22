Alex Pereira believes he caught Jiri Prochazka “off guard” with UFC 295 booking: “You can’t just wing things”

Alex Pereira believes that he caught Jiri Prochazka off guard by agreeing to fight him as early as UFC 295.

Back in the summer, Alex Pereira edged out a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Following a victory of that magnitude, many felt as if ‘Poatan’ would be next in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship. As it turns out, that’s exactly what will happen, as the Brazilian prepares to lock horns with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in New York City.

It will serve as the co-main event of the evening with Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic being the headliner. In the eyes of many, this contest is about as good as it gets at 205 pounds.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira explained why he thinks he surprised Prochazka by returning so soon.