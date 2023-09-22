Alex Pereira believes he caught Jiri Prochazka “off guard” with UFC 295 booking: “You can’t just wing things”
Alex Pereira believes that he caught Jiri Prochazka off guard by agreeing to fight him as early as UFC 295.
Back in the summer, Alex Pereira edged out a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Following a victory of that magnitude, many felt as if ‘Poatan’ would be next in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship. As it turns out, that’s exactly what will happen, as the Brazilian prepares to lock horns with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in New York City.
RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA EXPLAINS WHY HE FEELS JAN BLACHOWICZ IS A “TOUGHER FIGHT” THAN FUTURE OPPONENT JIRI PROCHAZKA
It will serve as the co-main event of the evening with Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic being the headliner. In the eyes of many, this contest is about as good as it gets at 205 pounds.
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira explained why he thinks he surprised Prochazka by returning so soon.
Pereira gets ready for war
“After the Jan Blachowicz fight, my manager and the organization talked behind the scenes,” Pereira said. “It caught [Jiří] off guard, not saying this in a bad way, we’re talking about a guy that means business, everyone sees it. You can’t just wing things, I had the momentum, was prepped and feeling good, and I wanted that fight. So I reckon Jiri was caught off guard and he said no [initially to an October fight], but now the big moment’s here, it’s going down November 11th.”
Quotes via MMA News
Regardless of which way you look at it, this has the potential to be one of the most chaotic bouts of the year.
What do you expect to happen when Alex Pereira goes head to head with Jiri Prochazka? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC