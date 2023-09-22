Bellator star Aaron Pico shares some advice for young up and coming fighters

By Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Bellator fighter Aaron Pico has shared some advice with young prospects as he prepares to return to the cage.

Aaron Pico

This weekend, Aaron Pico will return to action when he locks horns with Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 299 in Dublin. He’s currently on a 7-1 run, with the one defeat in question coming via shoulder injury against Jeremy Kennedy. Prior to that, however, he began his career in less than ideal circumstances.

RELATED: AARON PICO PROVIDES UPDATE AFTER DISLOCATING SHOULDER AT BELLATOR 286: “I WILL BE CHAMPION ONE DAY”

After being rushed into Bellator at the age of 20 with a great pedigree in wrestling and boxing, many expected great things from Pico. Unfortunately, he wasn’t particularly consistent across his first seven fights, going on a 4-3 run.

Now, though, as he continues to piece everything together, he’s given some advice to those who are perhaps in a similar position.

Pico’s journey

“My advice is to develop,” Pico said. “There’s no rush. Everyone looks at Jon Jones as in, ‘I want to be the youngest (champion). I want to do this,’ but that’s an exception. That’s one guy. Your journey is different. I kind of made that mistake early on and said I want to be champion early on. This game is evolving so much and everyone is good. There’s no rush. You will be champion in due time – when the right time is for you.

“Take your time, (book the) right fights – because it’s a pain in the ass to get your confidence back. For me, I had to really dig deep and surround myself with good people and come back because my confidence was shot for a long time – and it’s coming back for sure.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Aaron Pico become world champion one day? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

