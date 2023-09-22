Bellator star Aaron Pico shares some advice for young up and coming fighters

Bellator fighter Aaron Pico has shared some advice with young prospects as he prepares to return to the cage.

This weekend, Aaron Pico will return to action when he locks horns with Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 299 in Dublin. He’s currently on a 7-1 run, with the one defeat in question coming via shoulder injury against Jeremy Kennedy. Prior to that, however, he began his career in less than ideal circumstances.

After being rushed into Bellator at the age of 20 with a great pedigree in wrestling and boxing, many expected great things from Pico. Unfortunately, he wasn’t particularly consistent across his first seven fights, going on a 4-3 run.

Now, though, as he continues to piece everything together, he’s given some advice to those who are perhaps in a similar position.