Cris Cyborg reveals the recent conversation she had with UFC CEO Dana White: “I already forgave him”

By Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Bellator star Cris Cyborg has revealed that he has made amends with UFC president Dana White following their feud.

Cris Cyborg, Dana White

At Bellator 300, Cris Cyborg will return to the cage to battle Cat Zingano as she defends her Bellator featherweight championship. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen her compete for the promotion, but that doesn’t take away from her position as a legend – both for Bellator and mixed martial arts in general.

Prior to her days with Scott Coker, she was part of the UFC family. Despite the success she enjoyed, Cyborg always had a tricky relationship with the boss Dana White. At many points, they exchanged words back and forth, including when Cyborg actually left the company.

RELATED: CRIS CYBORG OPENS UP ON UFC DEPARTURE, CRITICIZES DANA WHITE

Now, however, all these years later, it seems as if they’ve settled their differences.

Cyborg and White make amends

“I asked Dana if it was okay to watch my friend [at the UFC Apex], ‘I wish you are doing well’, and he said ‘It’s okay Cris, no problem’,” Cyborg said. “I already forgave him, everything that happened. I’m older and I don’t hold grudges…different ways in life, but I wish him the best, that’s for sure.”

Quotes via MMA News

Not everyone in this sport will be best friends. There are some issues, either personally or professionally, that just cannot be overcome. Still, while that may be the case, it’s worth remembering that these two did some great business together when Cyborg was still under the UFC umbrella.

In terms of the future, it’ll be interesting to see how long she keeps competing for.

What do you make of the relationship between Dana White and Cris Cyborg? Do you side with either? What’s your favorite Cyborg memory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Dana White UFC

