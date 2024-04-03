Alex Morono excited to continue “legends tour” by facing Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90: “I’m going to go throw some heat”

Alex Morono is eager for the opportunity to face another veteran in Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

Morono is set for his 20th UFC fight on Saturday as he will take on McGee who is someone he’s eager to compete against. Morono has fought the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Tim Means among others, so he’s excited to add another OG name to his resume.

“The legends tour, I like that. I really hope to get as many legends as possible before they are out. I was really happy with the name, he has some notable wins, he’s been in the UFC forever,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve watched most of his fights, especially his story of turning his life around with martial arts, I can really get behind those stories, I have a ton of respect for that man, and I’m really happy to share the Octagon with him and throw down for a good old fist fight.”

Entering the fight, Alex Morono knows Court McGee will likely try and wrestle him. However, he has confidence he will be able to keep it standing which will allow him to box with the veteran.

If Morono can keep the fight standing, he has confidence he will eventually land the KO shot.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to try and grapple me. I expect to grapple a lot in this fight, but you know me, I’m going to stand and box if they let me. I’m going to go throw some heat and go for the KO and he will do as he does, and we will have a classic UFC fight. I think between him, and I there are 43 UFC fights,” Morono said.

Should Alex Morono defeat Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90 he isn’t sure what is next for him. Instead, he says he’s just focused on stacking up wins in the UFC.

“A win gets me my win bonus, which is awesome, it puts a feather in my cap to beating a vet like Court, TUF champ. It does a lot for me, rankings, I don’t really care but my win number in the UFC goes up and that’s all that matters. Winning a fight does a lot for me personally and as a martial artist it allows me to achieve everything I want,” Morono concluded.