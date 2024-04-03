Alex Morono excited to continue “legends tour” by facing Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90: “I’m going to go throw some heat”

By Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Alex Morono is eager for the opportunity to face another veteran in Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

Alex Morono

Morono is set for his 20th UFC fight on Saturday as he will take on McGee who is someone he’s eager to compete against. Morono has fought the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Tim Means among others, so he’s excited to add another OG name to his resume.

 

“The legends tour, I like that. I really hope to get as many legends as possible before they are out. I was really happy with the name, he has some notable wins, he’s been in the UFC forever,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve watched most of his fights, especially his story of turning his life around with martial arts, I can really get behind those stories, I have a ton of respect for that man, and I’m really happy to share the Octagon with him and throw down for a good old fist fight.”

Entering the fight, Alex Morono knows Court McGee will likely try and wrestle him. However, he has confidence he will be able to keep it standing which will allow him to box with the veteran.

If Morono can keep the fight standing, he has confidence he will eventually land the KO shot.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to try and grapple me. I expect to grapple a lot in this fight, but you know me, I’m going to stand and box if they let me. I’m going to go throw some heat and go for the KO and he will do as he does, and we will have a classic UFC fight. I think between him, and I there are 43 UFC fights,” Morono said.

Should Alex Morono defeat Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90 he isn’t sure what is next for him. Instead, he says he’s just focused on stacking up wins in the UFC.

“A win gets me my win bonus, which is awesome, it puts a feather in my cap to beating a vet like Court, TUF champ. It does a lot for me, rankings, I don’t really care but my win number in the UFC goes up and that’s all that matters. Winning a fight does a lot for me personally and as a martial artist it allows me to achieve everything I want,” Morono concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Morono UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje expecting a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway at UFC 300: "A violent picture"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024
Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva
UFC

Chris Weidman's head coach welcomes a Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City controversy

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Chris Weidman’s longtime coach feels an immediate rematch with Bruno Silva is a realistic option after their controversial UFC Atlantic City fight.

Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 91 gets new main event as Manel Kape forced to withdraw from Matheus Nicolau rematch

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

UFC Vegas 91 which takes place on April 27 has taken a hit as the card has a new main event.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shocked watching Demetrious Johnson submit 250-pound competitor at BJJ tournament: "He's the best ever"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Demetrious Johnson might be the greatest of all time.

Mark Coleman, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 after Max Holloway's request: "The UFC is bringing me in"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Mark Coleman is officially heading to UFC 300, one day after Max Holloway requested him to be there.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is vowing to knockout ‘mentally fragile’ Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
UFC

Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Bo Nickal is continuing to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway sounds off on his critics ahead of UFC 300: “I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway has sounded off on his critics ahead of his UFC 300 matchup with Justin Gaethje.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones training partner refutes the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic: “Him beating Tom, what are people gonna say?”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Jon Jones training partner is refuting the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic.