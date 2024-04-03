Justin Gaethje expecting a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway at UFC 300: “A violent picture”

Justin Gaethje thinks Max Holloway will be too tough for his own good at UFC 300.

Holloway is moving back up to lightweight to face Gaethje for the BMF title. It’s a highly-anticipated bout as Holloway, who has never been dropped or knocked out in his entire MMA career faces a knockout artist in Gaethje.

Entering the fight, Justin Gaethje believes he won’t be able to put Max Holloway out like he did to Dustin Poirier last time out. Instead, he believes he will inflict too much damage that the doctor will have to stop it and save Holloway from himself.

“No one steals the show quite like the highlight. Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through the veins, that is what you are going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none,” Justin Gaethje said on a UFC 300 promo video. “Max Holloway is a legend, probably the only person on the UFC roster that checks every single box of being a BMF so I have a lot of respect for him. However, this is my job and I’m going to try and f**k him up. I will finish Max, he may not go away the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it. We are about to paint a violent picture and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show.”

If Justin Gaethje does get a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway, it would be the second time that the BMF title fight was ended due to a doctor stoppage, as the inaugural one between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz was stopped that way. However, Gaethje believes that Holloway’s chin is for real and he will be too tough to put away.

Should Gaethje get the TKO win by doctor stoppage at UFC 300, it likely would cement himself as the next title contender.