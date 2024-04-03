Justin Gaethje expecting a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway at UFC 300: “A violent picture”

By Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Justin Gaethje thinks Max Holloway will be too tough for his own good at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje

Holloway is moving back up to lightweight to face Gaethje for the BMF title. It’s a highly-anticipated bout as Holloway, who has never been dropped or knocked out in his entire MMA career faces a knockout artist in Gaethje.

Entering the fight, Justin Gaethje believes he won’t be able to put Max Holloway out like he did to Dustin Poirier last time out. Instead, he believes he will inflict too much damage that the doctor will have to stop it and save Holloway from himself.

“No one steals the show quite like the highlight. Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through the veins, that is what you are going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none,” Justin Gaethje said on a UFC 300 promo video. “Max Holloway is a legend, probably the only person on the UFC roster that checks every single box of being a BMF so I have a lot of respect for him. However, this is my job and I’m going to try and f**k him up. I will finish Max, he may not go away the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it. We are about to paint a violent picture and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show.”

If Justin Gaethje does get a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway, it would be the second time that the BMF title fight was ended due to a doctor stoppage, as the inaugural one between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz was stopped that way. However, Gaethje believes that Holloway’s chin is for real and he will be too tough to put away.

Should Gaethje get the TKO win by doctor stoppage at UFC 300, it likely would cement himself as the next title contender.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC

Related

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva

Chris Weidman's head coach welcomes a Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City controversy

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024
Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 91 gets new main event as Manel Kape forced to withdraw from Matheus Nicolau rematch

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

UFC Vegas 91 which takes place on April 27 has taken a hit as the card has a new main event.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shocked watching Demetrious Johnson submit 250-pound competitor at BJJ tournament: "He's the best ever"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Demetrious Johnson might be the greatest of all time.

Mark Coleman, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 after Max Holloway's request: "The UFC is bringing me in"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Mark Coleman is officially heading to UFC 300, one day after Max Holloway requested him to be there.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024
Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
UFC

Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Bo Nickal is continuing to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway sounds off on his critics ahead of UFC 300: “I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway has sounded off on his critics ahead of his UFC 300 matchup with Justin Gaethje.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones training partner refutes the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic: “Him beating Tom, what are people gonna say?”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Jon Jones training partner is refuting the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
Rose Namajunas

Maycee Barber responds to callout from former UFC champion Rose Namajunas: “I'd be fighting backwards"

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

Maycee Barber has responded to being called out by former UFC champion Rose Namajunas.