Max Holloway ready to prove the “naysayers” wrong at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje: “One for the history books”

By Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway is eager to silence a lot of doubters against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Max Holloway

Holloway is set to take on Gaethje for the BMF belt at UFC 300 next weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a highly anticipated bout, and heading into the fight, Gaethje is the betting favorite, as many seem to think the size and power of ‘The Highlight’ will be too much for ‘Blessed’.

Yet, Max Holloway has full confidence he has all the tools to beat Justin Gaethje and is ready to silence the critics. He also believes the fight will be exciting from start to finish.

“I feel like I was on this Earth to fight, if I was born in a different time, probably would have been a Gladiator and last time I checked Gladiators didn’t walk around with a scale asking what weight you was,” Max Holloway said on a UFC 300 promo video.

“If you are a BMF you gotta step up and fight anybody. I just want to prove I’m the best, if this guy is the best then I want a taste of it. He’s a scary dude, when someone fights Justin Gaethje they don’t come out looking the same,” Holloway added. “But, he’s just human, you cut him, he bleeds red. To the naysayers saying I can’t do it, watch me. I’m going to go out there, do what I do best, get in his face, get my hand raised and it’s going to be one for the history books.”

If Max Holloway does beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, it could lead to the Hawaiian getting a title shot at lightweight his next time out. But, beating Gaethje is easier said than done, as the oddsmakers don’t expect Holloway to get his hand raised, which is helping motivate him to prove the doubters wrong come next Saturday.

Holloway enters his UFC 300 fight coming off a KO win over the Korean Zombie back in August, which extended his current win streak to two in a row.

Related

Alex Morono

Alex Morono excited to continue "legends tour" by facing Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90: "I'm going to go throw some heat"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024
Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje expecting a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway at UFC 300: "A violent picture"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Justin Gaethje thinks Max Holloway will be too tough for his own good at UFC 300.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva
UFC

Chris Weidman's head coach welcomes a Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City controversy

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Chris Weidman’s longtime coach feels an immediate rematch with Bruno Silva is a realistic option after their controversial UFC Atlantic City fight.

Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 91 gets new main event as Manel Kape forced to withdraw from Matheus Nicolau rematch

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

UFC Vegas 91 which takes place on April 27 has taken a hit as the card has a new main event.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shocked watching Demetrious Johnson submit 250-pound competitor at BJJ tournament: "He's the best ever"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Demetrious Johnson might be the greatest of all time.

Mark Coleman, Max Holloway

Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 after Max Holloway's request: "The UFC is bringing me in"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024
Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is vowing to knockout ‘mentally fragile’ Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
UFC

Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Bo Nickal is continuing to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway sounds off on his critics ahead of UFC 300: “I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway has sounded off on his critics ahead of his UFC 300 matchup with Justin Gaethje.