Max Holloway ready to prove the “naysayers” wrong at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje: “One for the history books”

Max Holloway is eager to silence a lot of doubters against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway is set to take on Gaethje for the BMF belt at UFC 300 next weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a highly anticipated bout, and heading into the fight, Gaethje is the betting favorite, as many seem to think the size and power of ‘The Highlight’ will be too much for ‘Blessed’.

Yet, Max Holloway has full confidence he has all the tools to beat Justin Gaethje and is ready to silence the critics. He also believes the fight will be exciting from start to finish.

“I feel like I was on this Earth to fight, if I was born in a different time, probably would have been a Gladiator and last time I checked Gladiators didn’t walk around with a scale asking what weight you was,” Max Holloway said on a UFC 300 promo video.

“If you are a BMF you gotta step up and fight anybody. I just want to prove I’m the best, if this guy is the best then I want a taste of it. He’s a scary dude, when someone fights Justin Gaethje they don’t come out looking the same,” Holloway added. “But, he’s just human, you cut him, he bleeds red. To the naysayers saying I can’t do it, watch me. I’m going to go out there, do what I do best, get in his face, get my hand raised and it’s going to be one for the history books.”

If Max Holloway does beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, it could lead to the Hawaiian getting a title shot at lightweight his next time out. But, beating Gaethje is easier said than done, as the oddsmakers don’t expect Holloway to get his hand raised, which is helping motivate him to prove the doubters wrong come next Saturday.

Holloway enters his UFC 300 fight coming off a KO win over the Korean Zombie back in August, which extended his current win streak to two in a row.