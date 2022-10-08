Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)

BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event.

Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.

Julian Lane had entered the contest hoping to snap a four-fight losing skid. ‘Nitrate’ was coming off defeats to Dave Rickels, Mike Perry and David Mundell under the BKFC banner and had most recenty suffered a decision loss to Austin Hubbard at XMMA 5 this past July.

Standing in the way of Lane’s return to the win column was kickboxing specialist Vlad Tuinov (45-5 Kickboxing, 3-0-1 Bare Knuckle), who was making his professional boxing debut on Friday evening.

Although Julian Lane was allowed to bang with Vlad Tuinov, he may now regret that decision. The 24-year-old Russian made quick work of the BKFC veteran, destroying Lane with a nasty left hook early in the bouts second round.

Check out the brutal finish below courtesy of Caposa on Twitter:

Kickboxer turned bareknuckle boxer Vlad Tuinov destroys Julian Lane in the 2nd round. Left hook stopped him dead in his tracks. #PRAVDA pic.twitter.com/jY8guYI8Db — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2022

With the loss, Julian Lane has now gone 0-5 over his past five combat sports appearances. The 35-year-old American recently spoke with BJPENN.com where he stated his desire to have a rematch with Mike Perry in BKFC:

“I don’t think Mike will run it back, you know me I want to run it back with anyone that beat me. I’d love to run it back but I don’t know if Mike has that in the future for him, if BKFC has that,” Lane said. “I’d love to fight Mike Perry again and run it back. If it wasn’t for that first-round knockdown, and it wasn’t even a full knockdown, I caught myself before I hit the ground. I would love to run that back.”

Who would you like to see Julian Lane fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

