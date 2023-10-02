Cedric Doumbe feels the UFC ‘f*cked up’ by letting him sign with PFL: “It is what it is”

PFL welterweight contender Cedric Doumbe feels the UFC badly messed up by letting him go.

The former Glory Kickboxing champion made his PFL debut against Jordan Zébo over the weekend. The two welterweights headlined a card going down in Cedric Doumbe’s home country of France. He walked out with a mattress for his opponent in his entrance, with the mattress having a sign reading “goodnight”.

Cedric Doumbe brought out the mattress and then put his opponent to sleep in just nine seconds. The highlight reel knockout win quickly went viral, with names such as Kylian Mbappe in attendance for the bout. Naturally, fans discussed how he ended up in the PFL in the first place.

Originally, Cedric Doumbe was signed to the UFC last year, with his debut set for that September. However, after that bout fell through due to issues with the French Athletic Commission, he was released. He later signed to the PFL in a move that the Frenchman feels that Dana White is already regretting.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU EXPLAINS WHY HE SIGNED WITH PFL OVER OTHER PROMOTIONS: “IT WAS DAY AND NIGHT”

“I didn’t even think about them, they did what they did. They f*cked up.” Cedric Doumbe stated on The MMA Hour to Ariel Helwani in a recent interview following his PFL debut. “They f*cked up, it is what it is. Now, I’m a part of the PFL, and PFL is the future. They are doing very great with Francis [Ngannou] now with the team, I mean I’m a part of the future.”

He continued, “We’re changing something, we’re doing something great. So I didn’t even think about them. They’re doing their thing, I’m doing my thing, I think I’m the best, they lost something. Now, PFL earned something. So, it is what it is. Of course [they regret releasing me], for sure.”

What do you make of these comments from Cedric Doumbe? What did you make of his PFL debut?