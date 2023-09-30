Former Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe earns nine-second KO in PFL debut (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Former two-time Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe scored a nine-second knockout in his highly anticipated PFL debut this afternoon in Paris.

Cedric Doumbe, PFL, KO, MMA

Doumbe (5-0 MMA) squared off with Jordan Zébo (4-1 MMA) on the main card of today’s Professional Fighters League event in France.

The result was a spectacular 9-second knockout for ‘Le Meilleur’, who sent his opponent crashing to the canvas with a perfectly executed left hook.

That punch appeared to put Zébo out cold, but Cedric Doumbe was sure to follow up with some hammer fists to ensure the referee stepped in and stopped the contest.

Check out footage of the highlight reel finish below:

Doumbe, 31, had an incredible 45 knockouts in his eight-year kickboxing career and has won 75 of 83 bouts in the ring.

It was during SuperKombat Universe in Dubai in November of 2021, that Doumbe made his MMA debut scoring a first round TKO over Arbi Emiev (2-3 MMA). Following that victory, Doumbe went on to defeat Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden (3-1 MMA) via TKO in July of 2022 and Florent Burillon (2-2 MMA) via KO in December of 2022.

The Cameroonian born ‘Le Meilleur’ (4-0 MMA) had most previously fought and defeated Pawel Kilmas (3-2 MMA) via TKO at MMAGP in March of 2023, bringing his record to an impressive 4-0.

Cedric Doumbe was previously linked to the UFC in April of this year but shot down the rumors and later signed a deal with the PFL.

Taking to ‘X‘, Doumbe shared the following sentiments:

“I never said I signed to UFC. I said that the contract was signed (before #ufcParis) and that until I fight, I’m not officially in the UFC so I can negotiate with other big organizations. You have to listen well when I speak. #📐💀”

“I know you all want to see me at #UFC. I really want to make it for you, but the choice offered to me is really not easy and at 30 it will be the last #choice of my life. It’s not easy” ❗️💰V📸

What did you think of Cedric Doumbe’s nine-second knockout in his PFL debut?

