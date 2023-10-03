Melanie Shah issues statement after losing teeth in strawweight title fight at BKFC 51: “I enjoyed the whole process”

Melanie Shah has issued a statement following her gruesome defeat to Britain Hart at BKFC 51.

Bare-knuckle boxing isn’t for everyone, and that much should go without saying. It’s a nasty form of combat but those who step foot into the ring are doing so while knowing that they are taking risks. This past weekend, Melanie Shah went head to head with Britain Hart in an attempt to capture the BKFC strawweight championship. Unfortunately, she came up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision defeat, and she took more than a few shots along the way.

In her post-fight interview, her face was visibly bruised and battered, and she’d even lost a tooth along the way. Despite that, she was able to give an honest assessment of how things went down.