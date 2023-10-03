Melanie Shah issues statement after losing teeth in strawweight title fight at BKFC 51: “I enjoyed the whole process”

By Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

Melanie Shah has issued a statement following her gruesome defeat to Britain Hart at BKFC 51.

Melanie Shah BKFC

Bare-knuckle boxing isn’t for everyone, and that much should go without saying. It’s a nasty form of combat but those who step foot into the ring are doing so while knowing that they are taking risks. This past weekend, Melanie Shah went head to head with Britain Hart in an attempt to capture the BKFC strawweight championship. Unfortunately, she came up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision defeat, and she took more than a few shots along the way.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY REVEALS THE FINANCIALS INVOLVED WITH NEW BKFC CONTRACT: “THEY MADE IT EASY TO SAY THEY WERE THE ONLY CHOICE”

In her post-fight interview, her face was visibly bruised and battered, and she’d even lost a tooth along the way. Despite that, she was able to give an honest assessment of how things went down.

Shah reflects on gruesome battle

“I think after the first round, I realized that she was a lot tougher than I was expecting,” Shah said. “Although I expected her to be tough, I just expected her to show a bit more tiredness. It didn’t go the way I wanted, but I was still happy that I went all the five rounds.

“Even if I don’t look like it, I enjoyed the whole process,” she continued. “I enjoyed being in the ring and challenging myself. If I could fight Brit again, I think what I’d do is — although I fought the way I like to fight — I’d have backed off a little bit more than maybe I should have. I’d probably try to do other things I wouldn’t normally do.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What did you think of Melanie Shah’s performance? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC

Related

Mike Perry

Mike Perry receives BKFC callout from longtime UFC contender: “I can’t want to beat up this a**hole”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023
Mike Perry, Triad Combat, Michael Seals, Triller
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry teases a former UFC champion as his next opponent for BKFC: “Cut the check and cut his neck”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has teased a showdown with a former UFC champion for his next fight in the promotion.

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41
Mike Perry

Mike Perry reveals the financials involved with new BKFC contract: "They made it easy to say they were the only choice"

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Mike Perry has revealed the financial details regarding his new contract with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

leon edwards, colby covington, ufc
Colby Covington

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will take place at either UFC 295 or UFC 296: “It’ll be before the end of the year”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington will reportedly take place before the end of 2023, as per Edwards’ manager Tim Simpson.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry says he never considered going back to the UFC in free agency because "the pay cut would have been too massive"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Mike Perry says he never thought about going back to the UFC during his free agency.

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reveals first day on OnlyFans was more profitable than entire MMA career: "It's hard to walk away"

Josh Evanoff - September 1, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 and UFC 292
BKFC

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 with John Dodson and Andre Petroski

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

In the 135th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 292 and recapping BKFC 48.

Bryce Hall
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Bryce Hall lays out three-fight plan to return to influencer boxing that ends with KSI bout

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Bryce Hall isn’t done fighting in influencer boxing.

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41
Mike Perry

Mike Perry inks new multi-fight deal with BKFC

Harry Kettle - August 10, 2023

Bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry has signed a new multi-fight deal with BKFC as his hot run with the company continues.

John Dodson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

John Dodson vows to KO JR Ridge in the first round to win inaugural flyweight title at BFKC 48, takes aim at Reggie Barnett Jr.

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

John Dodson is honored to be fighting for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.