Melanie Shah issues statement after losing teeth in strawweight title fight at BKFC 51: “I enjoyed the whole process”
Melanie Shah has issued a statement following her gruesome defeat to Britain Hart at BKFC 51.
Bare-knuckle boxing isn’t for everyone, and that much should go without saying. It’s a nasty form of combat but those who step foot into the ring are doing so while knowing that they are taking risks. This past weekend, Melanie Shah went head to head with Britain Hart in an attempt to capture the BKFC strawweight championship. Unfortunately, she came up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision defeat, and she took more than a few shots along the way.
In her post-fight interview, her face was visibly bruised and battered, and she’d even lost a tooth along the way. Despite that, she was able to give an honest assessment of how things went down.
Shah reflects on gruesome battle
“I think after the first round, I realized that she was a lot tougher than I was expecting,” Shah said. “Although I expected her to be tough, I just expected her to show a bit more tiredness. It didn’t go the way I wanted, but I was still happy that I went all the five rounds.
“Even if I don’t look like it, I enjoyed the whole process,” she continued. “I enjoyed being in the ring and challenging myself. If I could fight Brit again, I think what I’d do is — although I fought the way I like to fight — I’d have backed off a little bit more than maybe I should have. I’d probably try to do other things I wouldn’t normally do.”
