Austin Vanderford Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 15-1-0

Vanderford was born in Santa Rosa, California, before moving at the age of 9 months old to Ninilchik, Alaska and developing a taste for competitive sport while wrestling for his high school team, where he became a 2-time Alaska State Wrestling Champion (2007-160 lbs, 2006-152 lbs) both his junior and senior years. After moving to Southern Oregon University, Vanderford joined the wrestling team, becoming the NAIA National Wrestling Champion (184 lbs.) in 2012 and was a 2-time NAIA All-American wrestler. After finishing his college career graduating with a Bachelors degree, he took up a coaching job with the University for a couple off years, before following his desire to fight and moved swiftly on to the lower ranks of the welterweight MMA circuit and effortlessly winning all four bouts of his amateur career.

Last Fight: Gegard Mousasi
Age: 32
Height 5'11"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: "The Gentleman"
Nationality: United States
Association: Gracie Barra Portland
15 Wins
KO / TKO
4
26%
Submission
5
33%
Decisions
6
40%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 74.0 in (188 cm)
Style Wrestling
Team Gracie Barra Portland
Years active 2017–present
Spouse Paige VanZant ​(m. 2018)​

FAQ's

Austin Vanderford next fight?
N/A
Austin Vanderford last fight?
Austin Vanderford lost their last fight against Gegard Mousasi by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 25, 2022 at Bellator 275 - Mousasi vs. Vanderford.
Is Austin Vanderford retired?
Austin Vanderford last fought Gegard Mousasi 2 months and 8 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Austin Vanderford from?
Austin Vanderford is from Portland, Oregon, United States.
Has Austin Vanderford ever been knocked out?
Austin Vanderford has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Gegard Mousasi on Feb. 25, 2022 at Bellator 275 - Mousasi vs. Vanderford
How long has Austin Vanderford been fighting?
Austin Vanderford has been fighting for a period of 6 years 5 months and 13 days, their first fight was on Sep. 12, 2015 at Checkmate Entertainment - Battle at the Burg 3. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 34 minutes and 21 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Gegard Mousasi Bellator 275 - Mousasi vs. Vanderford
Feb/25/2022 		TKO (Punches) Kerry Hatley 1 1:25
win Fabian Edwards Bellator 259 - Cyborg vs. Smith 2
May/21/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
win Vinicius de Jesus Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson
Nov/05/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
win Grachik Bozinyan Bellator 234 - Kharitonov vs. Vassell
Nov/15/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Joseph Creer Bellator 225 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2
Aug/24/2019 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Bryan Miner 2 5:00
win Cody Jones Bellator 215 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov
Feb/15/2019 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Todd Anderson 1 4:49
win Edmilson Freitas FFC 32 - Graves vs. Seumanutafa
Oct/19/2018 		KO (Punch) Chris Tognoni 1 1:38
win Angelo Trevino Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - Season 2, Episode 5
Jul/17/2018 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Chris Tognoni 2 2:42
win Kenny Licea VFC 59 - Stots vs. Berdon
Dec/16/2017 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Dave Jobeun 2 4:03
win Ben Fodor CS - CageSport 47
Oct/14/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Jeremy Saunders 5 5:00
win Adam Fugitt Rogue Promotions - Arena Wars: Total Kombat
Jul/08/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Steve Newport 3 5:00
win Sol Renato Prime Fighting 9 - Smith vs. Pierotti
Mar/11/2017 		TKO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Erik Herman Rogue Promotions - Arena Wars
Apr/09/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Kelly Whitlock 5 3:00
win Daniel Pihl FCFF - Rumble at the Roseland 85
Jan/23/2016 		Submission (Triangle Choke) Dave Hagen 2 1:15
win Michael Collazo Budo Fights 13 - Grudge Rematch
Oct/24/2015 		TKO (Punches) Shawn Gregory 1 2:59
win Eric McConico Checkmate Entertainment - Battle at the Burg 3
Sep/12/2015 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Kelly Whitlock 1 2:30
