Austin Vanderford Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 15-1-0

FAQ's

Austin Vanderford next fight? N/A

Austin Vanderford last fight? Austin Vanderford lost their last fight against Gegard Mousasi by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 25, 2022 at Bellator 275 - Mousasi vs. Vanderford.

Is Austin Vanderford retired? Austin Vanderford last fought Gegard Mousasi 2 months and 8 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Austin Vanderford from? Austin Vanderford is from Portland, Oregon, United States.

Has Austin Vanderford ever been knocked out? Austin Vanderford has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Gegard Mousasi on Feb. 25, 2022 at Bellator 275 - Mousasi vs. Vanderford