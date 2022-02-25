|Last Fight:
|Gegard Mousasi
|Age:
|32
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|185 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Gentleman"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Gracie Barra Portland
|Reach
|74.0 in (188 cm)
|Style
|Wrestling
|Team
|Gracie Barra Portland
|Years active
|2017–present
|Spouse
|Paige VanZant (m. 2018)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Gegard Mousasi
|Bellator 275 - Mousasi vs. Vanderford
Feb/25/2022
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|1:25
|win
|Fabian Edwards
|Bellator 259 - Cyborg vs. Smith 2
May/21/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|win
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson
Nov/05/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|win
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Bellator 234 - Kharitonov vs. Vassell
Nov/15/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Joseph Creer
|Bellator 225 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2
Aug/24/2019
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Bryan Miner
|2
|5:00
|win
|Cody Jones
|Bellator 215 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov
Feb/15/2019
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Todd Anderson
|1
|4:49
|win
|Edmilson Freitas
|FFC 32 - Graves vs. Seumanutafa
Oct/19/2018
|KO (Punch)
|Chris Tognoni
|1
|1:38
|win
|Angelo Trevino
|Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - Season 2, Episode 5
Jul/17/2018
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Chris Tognoni
|2
|2:42
|win
|Kenny Licea
|VFC 59 - Stots vs. Berdon
Dec/16/2017
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Dave Jobeun
|2
|4:03
|win
|Ben Fodor
|CS - CageSport 47
Oct/14/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jeremy Saunders
|5
|5:00
|win
|Adam Fugitt
|Rogue Promotions - Arena Wars: Total Kombat
Jul/08/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Steve Newport
|3
|5:00
|win
|Sol Renato
|Prime Fighting 9 - Smith vs. Pierotti
Mar/11/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Erik Herman
|Rogue Promotions - Arena Wars
Apr/09/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kelly Whitlock
|5
|3:00
|win
|Daniel Pihl
|FCFF - Rumble at the Roseland 85
Jan/23/2016
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|Dave Hagen
|2
|1:15
|win
|Michael Collazo
|Budo Fights 13 - Grudge Rematch
Oct/24/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Shawn Gregory
|1
|2:59
|win
|Eric McConico
|Checkmate Entertainment - Battle at the Burg 3
Sep/12/2015
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Kelly Whitlock
|1
|2:30