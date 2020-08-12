Austin Vanderford reacts to Paige VanZant signing with Bare Knuckle FC

Austin Vanderford had a joking reaction to his wife, Paige VanZant, signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

On Wednesday, it was revealed VanZant signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with the sans gloves promotion. The news caught many off guard. For Vanderford, he believes the news could very well make him the good looking one in their relationship.

“Sooo, am I gonna be the pretty one in the relationship now???,” Vanderford wrote.

Paige VanZant is coming off a first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. It was the final fight of her deal and even UFC president Dana White said VanZant should look to explore free agency.

In her UFC tenure, VanZant went 5-4 with notable wins over Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings.

Austin Vanderford, meanwhile, is currently undefeated at 9-0. He is currently fighting in Bellator’s middleweight division and is a perfect 3-0 in the promotion. Vanderford did compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 and won by submission in the second round but was not signed.

Given Vanderford does compete for Bellator, many pundits thought VanZant would sign for them. Yet, she turned a lot of heads with her inking a deal with BKFC.

When Paige VanZant will make her promotional debut is to be seen. But, on an Instagram Live with President, David Feldman he hinted at a November date. Who she will fight in her BKFC is also unknown.

For now, both BKFC and VanZant are ecstatic she signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion. But, for Vanderford, he jokingly admits that his wife may have some bad cuts on her face after competing which means he will be the better-looking one.

