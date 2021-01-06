Austin Vanderford sheds light on nude photo series with Paige VanZant

Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford has shed some light on the series of nude photos he’s posted on social media alongside his wife Paige VanZant.

The world is a fairly bleak place right now based on the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, we need to take a step back from time to time in order to enjoy some of the more light-hearted stories within the media.

As such, it’s only right that we find out the true motivation behind Austin Vanderford’s string of entertaining and creative nude photos alongside his partner and former UFC star Paige VanZant.

“It just comes down to her and I, we post what we want to post and really not caring too much or giving too much care to anyone else,” Vanderford recently told MMA Junkie Radio. “We had fun especially in quarantine doing the nude photos and stuff.

“It was just fun for us to do and something that we wanted to do, so we went with it. It wasn’t due to any request. We just came up one day, and honestly, I think I was running around the house naked, I was out doing pull-ups or something, and the idea kind of sparked, and we did it.”

“Our family is super supportive of us, and they know we’re fun people, and they know our personalities more than anyone else,” Vanderford explained. “So what might be a surprise to the outside world isn’t a surprise to our family because they know us, and they know our true personalities and what not.

“We just have a fun time. That’s what our family is about. We have a good time, so we enjoy coming back home and being with the family and disconnecting from that world and just be with the family.”

Given that they are complying with Instagram’s guidelines, we’d say this is a harmless and fun way of interacting with their many fans.

