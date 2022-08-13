Bellator 284 Results: Aaron Jeffery KO’s Austin Vanderford in Round 1 (Video)

Aaron Jeffery stepped up on short notice to fight former title challenger Austin Vanderford on the main card of tonight’s Bellator 284 event.

Jeffery (13-3 MMA), a former CFFC middleweight champion, had made his Bellator debut back in June, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Fabio Aguiar.

After Anthony Adams was forced to withdraw from his slated bout with Austin Vanderford (11-2 MMA) one week ago, Aaron Jeffery quickly jumped at the opportunity to serve as a short notice replacement.

That move paid dividends, as Jeffery needed just 85 seconds to finish the former Bellator middleweight title challenger.

Jeffery connected with a big right hand and proceeded to finish Vanderford on the ground with punches.

Check out the impressive finish below via Bellator’s official Twitter:

🤯 𝑴𝑨𝑱𝑶𝑹 𝑺𝑯𝑶𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 It's the night of the mullets, as @AaJMMA KOs @AustinV170MMMA in the opening fight of the #Bellator284 main card. Watch live NOW on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/xwfqBSU2dt — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

The loss marked Austin Vanderford’s second in a row, as he was previously stopped by Gegard Mousasi in the same 85-second timeframe at Bellator 275. Prior to his recent skid, ‘Mr. VanZant‘ had strung together eleven straight victories.

As for Aaron Jeffery, the former CFFC champ is now a perfect 2-0 under the Bellator MMA banner. Prior to making his promotional debut, the Canadian suffered two setbacks on Dana White’s Contender Series, losing to Brendan Allen in 2019 and Caio Borralho in September 2021.