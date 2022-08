Bellator 284 Results: Aaron Jeffery KO’s Austin Vanderford in Round 1 (Video)

Aaron Jeffery stepped up on short notice to fight former title challenger Austin Vanderford on the main card of tonight’s Bellator 284 event.

Jeffery (13-3 MMA), a former CFFC middleweight champion, had made his Bellator debut back in June, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Fabio Aguiar.

After Anthony Adams was forced to withdraw from his slated bout with Austin Vanderford (11-2 MMA) one week ago, Aaron Jeffery quickly jumped at the opportunity to serve as a short notice replacement.

That move paid dividends, as Jeffery needed just 85 seconds to finish the former Bellator middleweight title challenger.

Jeffery connected with a big right hand and proceeded to finish Vanderford on the ground with punches.

Check out the impressive finish below via Bellator’s official Twitter:

๐Ÿคฏ ๐‘ด๐‘จ๐‘ฑ๐‘ถ๐‘น ๐‘บ๐‘ฏ๐‘ถ๐‘ช๐‘ฒ๐‘ฌ๐‘น It's the night of the mullets, as @AaJMMA KOs @AustinV170MMMA in the opening fight of the #Bellator284 main card. Watch live NOW on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/xwfqBSU2dt — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

The loss marked Austin Vanderford’s second in a row, as he was previously stopped by Gegard Mousasi in the same 85-second timeframe at Bellator 275. Prior to his recent skid, ‘Mr. VanZant‘ had strung together eleven straight victories.

As for Aaron Jeffery, the former CFFC champ is now a perfect 2-0 under the Bellator MMA banner. Prior to making his promotional debut, the Canadian suffered two setbacks onย Dana Whiteโ€™s Contender Series, losing to Brendan Allen in 2019 and Caio Borralho in September 2021.

