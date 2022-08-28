Vitor Belfort set to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on October 15 in Sheffield, England

Vitor Belfort is stepping back inside the boxing ring and his dance partner will be Hasim Rahman Jr.

During an event headlined by popular YouTuber KSI, the matchup was announced for DAZN X Series 002. The bout will be held in Sheffield, England on October 15. KSI’s Misfits Boxing will promote the event.

Belfort was last seen competing in boxing back on September 11, 2021. He took on boxing legend Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout. Belfort defeated the then 58-year-old Holyfield via first-round TKO.

As for Rahman, he’s been in the news after his previously scheduled showdown with Jake Paul was canceled. Paul’s team claimed Rahman wasn’t going to be able to make the contracted weight. That hunch was correct as Rahman weighed himself a day before the bout was supposed to happen and clocked in at 1.5 pounds over the limit.

advertisement - continue reading below

Nonetheless, this bout figures to be a far more stern test for Belfort than Holyfield was. While Holyfield is one of the greatest boxing heavyweights of all time, many agreed that he had no business fighting Belfort at his age even if it was just an exhibition.

Rahman is an active pro boxer and while he lost his last bout against James McKenzie Morrison back on April 29, he’s still far more experienced as a boxer than Belfort is. Rahman also happens to be the son of former boxing heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman.

Before the Holyfield bout took place, Belfort was expected to collide with another boxing legend, Oscar De La Hoya. This would’ve been “The Golden Boy’s” return fight and it was going to be held under the Triller banner. De La Hoya was stricken with COVID and the bout was canceled.

De La Hoya later admitted to Ariel Helwani that he feels he “dodged a bullet” in not having to share the ring with “The Phenom.”

advertisement - continue reading below