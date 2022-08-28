Video | John Dodson decimates Ryan Benoit in bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28

John Dodson had a bare-knuckle boxing debut to remember.

Dodson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, went one-on-one with Ryan Benoit at BKFC 28. The action was held inside the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 27, 2022.

Dodson was known for his punching power during the peak of his pro MMA career and it has paid off early on in his BKFC run.

First, Dodson dropped Benoit with a series of punches that started with a lead hook. Benoit returned to his feet but he was visibly hurt and Dodson sensed the end was near. “The Magician” connected with a left hand followed by a right that put Benoit on the canvas again, and that was all she wrote.

Dodson will be 38 years old on September 26, so he’ll be looking to make one last big run in the world of combat sports. Bare-knuckle boxing might be the answer, especially if he continues to perform the way he did against Benoit.

It would be quite the resurgence for Dodson, as his recent MMA outings have been a far cry from the success he had during his prime. Dodson has gone 2-4 in his last six MMA bouts. With that said, he did emerge victorious against Francisco Rivera back on April 2.

As for Benoit, things have just gone from bad to worse. He fell short in his BKFC debut and his last victory in combat sports took place on November 18, 2017, according to Tapology.

One has to wonder if it’s time for Benoit to walk away from pro competition outside of grappling or if the desire to compete will prove to be too great for “Baby Face.”

You can catch John Dodson’s sensational performance at BKFC 28 below: