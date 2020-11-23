Video | Roy Jones Jr. looks in phenomenal shape ahead of Mike Tyson boxing match

Legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. looks to be in phenomenal shape ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match against Mike Tyson next Saturday.

Jones Jr. and Tyson will meet in the boxing ring on November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in a battle of boxing legends. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and is an exhibition fight, though there will be a belt on the line. Despite Jones Jr. being 51 and Tyson being 54, both men appear to be taking this fight extremely seriously based on the photos and videos we have seen ahead of it. This is going to be a big fight.

Ahead of next Saturday’s big fight, footage has emerged of Jones Jr. training for the matchup. Despite being in his 50s, Jones Jr. still appears to be incredibly fast.

Jones Jr. is actually the younger man in this fight, and he’s naturally a slightly smaller man, so he should have the speed advantage in the contest. Although Tyson is still fast and explosive as we have seen in his videos, he hasn’t fought in 15 years. Jones Jr., meanwhile, has been fairly active over the last few years, with his last bout coming in 2018. Jones Jr. is coming off four straight wins while Tyson hasn’t won a fight since 2003.

Although the Jones Jr. vs. Tyson bout is technically an exhibition bout, you can still bet on the matchup. Tyson is currently the betting favorite at the sportsbooks, while Jones Jr. is the underdog. In addition to betting on the moneyline for either fighter, you can also bet on several props. Over at Odds.com, you can take a view at some of the prop bets you can wager on in this fight. One prop that stands out is both fighters not quitting on the stool. Even though they are older, it’s hard to see either man quitting. Say what you want about their age, but given the training footage we have seen, both men look ready to go.

Do you think Roy Jones Jr. has what it takes to beat Mike Tyson?