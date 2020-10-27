Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. will have belt on the line when they meet in November

Heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will have a brand new belt on the line when they meet in November.

Tyson meets Jones Jr. in a highly-anticipated boxing match that is set to take place on November 28. The two legends are well into their 50s but they will meet in an exhibition match that will likely have the entire combat sports world watching. Aside from the financial aspect of the contest, it looks like both men will now be competing for a little gold as well, as a brand new belt has been created just for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Monday that Tyson vs. Jones Jr. will meet for the WBC Frontline Battle Belt, a brand new title created just for the winner of this fight.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be competing for the WBC Frontline Battle Belt, I’m told. Here’s a pic of said belt, created just for them. They meet on 11/28. pic.twitter.com/CFwYAUMry9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 26, 2020

Tyson will be competing in boxing for the first time since 2005 when he retired following a loss to Kevin McBride. The last win of Tyson’s career came back in 2003 when he knocked out Clifford Etienne. At age 54, he is no longer the young man he once was. But based on the training videos he has released over the coronavirus lockdown, Tyson appears to be in incredible shape heading into his boxing comeback fight.

As for Jones Jr., he is 51 years old, so he isn’t far from Tyson as far as age goes. But Jones Jr. has been far more active and successful in recent years, as he actually rides a four-fight win streak into this contest. In fact, Jones Jr. has 17 wins since the last time Tyson even stepped into the ring. Although the oddsmakers have Tyson listed as the betting favorite, maybe Jones Jr. can have more success than envisioned here.

Who do you think wins, Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr.?