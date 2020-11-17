Photo | Mike Tyson is in amazing shape just two weeks out of his fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson is taking his comeback fight seriously.

In less than two weeks, Mike Tyson is set to fight Roy Jones Jr. in a very anticipated fight and one many were wondering how it would look. Both men are boxing legends but are both in their 50’s, yet photos were revealed and Tyson is in incredible shape.

Two weeks out and @MikeTyson is yoked 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZ1Ebr1nmP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 16, 2020

Mike Tyson has not fought since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride, to end his career on a two-fight losing streak. “Iron” is the former undisputed heavyweight champion and holds notable wins over Michael Spinks, Tony Tucker, and Larry Holmes among others.

Although Mike Tyson has not fought since 2005, he has been training. He will also be drug tested for this fight. However, Chael Sonnen believes Iron will be using something for his comeback fight, but regardless, his physique is insane heading into the Jones Jr. fight.

The fight headlines a very intriguing boxing event on November 28. However, both Tyson and Jones make it clear this is a real fight despite some claims.

“Listen, I don’t know what you are talking about, what’s not a real fight? You got Mike Tyson and Roy Jones,” TMike yson said to reports including BJPENN.com during the virtual press conference. “I’m coming to fight, and I hope he’s coming to fight. That’s all you need to know.

“First of all, if you think you can go into the ring with Mike Tyson, the last guy that did an exhibition with Mike got dropped in the first round. If you don’t know that, there is something wrong with you,” Jones Jr. said. “Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks, oh, this is an exhibition? Twelve-ounce gloves, no headgear? Really? This is an exhibition? Come on bruh, be for real.”

