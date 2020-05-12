VIDEO | Mike Tyson releases terrifying new video ahead of boxing comeback

“Iron” Mike Tyson proved that he still has iron fists in a frightening new video sharedahead of his possible boxing comeback.

A former world heavyweight champion, Tyson has continued to tease boxing fans that he will be making a return to the ring.

The 53-year old’s last professional bout was over 15 years ago, but Tyson has been stepping up his training in recent weeks. Watch his terrifying sparring video below.

The star has received several high profile callouts for his return, including calls from Tyson Fury’s father John and former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams.

Tyson’s management was in the process of negotiating with Australian promoters to participate in a multi-million dollar bout in Melbourne in 2021. However, the former world champion withdrew when he learned that Williams was pedalled as his potential opponent.

“Mike has ruled out the prospect of the exhibition bout in Australia because he does not want to fight a cross-over athlete,” a source said to The Daily Mail.

“If Mike returns to boxing, it will only be to fight another bona fide boxer. Mike believes anything else would be an insult to the sport.”

A more realistic matchup would be Tyson Fury’s former opponent, Evander Holyfield. Their last collision took place in 1997 when Tyson was disqualified for biting his opponent’s ear. Last week, Holyfield announced that he would get back in the ring to fight in “exhibition matches for a great cause”.

BKFC, an upstart bare-knuckle fighting organization, has also reportedly offered the boxing legend a $20 million deal.

Regardless of the different offers on the table, Tyson’s recent video proved that the athlete still has plenty of punching power to unload on a worthy adversary. Who would you like to see Mike Tyson fight in his eagerly-anticipated boxing return? Let us know in the comments below.

