Donald Cerrone issues statement after UFC 249 loss: “I’m not going anywhere”

Donald Cerrone has issued a statement after his competitive decision loss to Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 last Saturday.

Cerrone performed well in the fight, which closed out the UFC 249 prelims, landing plenty of effective striking throughout. He was even ahead on some fans’ scorecards when the action concluded. In the end, however, Pettis was awarded a unanimous decision win, forcing Cerrone onto a tough, four-fight skid.

Despite his current skid, Cerrone assures he’s not going anywhere and that he’ll be back in the cage soon.

“I came to throw down and do what I love!” Cerrone wrote on Instagram post-fight. “I had a blast and I’m not going anywhere. See y’all again soon.”

Prior to his decision loss to Pettis, Cerrone was brutalized to a 40-second TKO loss to Conor McGregor back in January. That tough, first-round loss to the Irish MMA superstar was preceded by back to back stoppage losses to UFC 249 main event stars Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Despite his current troubles, Cerrone can take solace in the fact that his recent losses have come against the absolute best in the world. While he may be nearing the end of his career, it’s likely that he can still be competitive with many of the lightweights and welterweights he’s matched up with, as he proved in his exciting fight with Pettis.

What do you think should be next for Donald Cerrone after Saturday’s UFC 249 card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.