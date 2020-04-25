Mike Tyson is planning a return to boxing!

One of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport, Mike Tyson, is planning on making a return to the squared circle.

The former world heavyweight champion, Tyson, recently revealed to rapper T.I. during a Instagram Live session that he is back in training and hopes to participate in some exhibition bouts for charity soon.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Mike Tyson explained. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

While this is obviously far from a professional comeback, it will be interesting to see how the now 54-year-old looks inside of the ring.

Mike Tyson put together a professional record of 50-6 with 2 no-contests during his historic career. His most recent victory came back in February of 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne by way of knockout.

Despite being known as one of the scariest knockout artists in history, Mike Tyson recently revealed that he is a far different man today.

“Napoleon, Alexander, I’ve read them all, I’ve studied them all. I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for,” Mike Tyson said.

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on being the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, cuz I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch because I don’t let the person come out. Because if he comes out then hell is coming with him. And it’s not funny at all. I sound cool like I’m a tough guy, it’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 25, 2020