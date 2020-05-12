UFC 249 medical suspensions: Justin Gaethje gets clean bill of health

UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje has received a clean bill of health following the release of the UFC 249 medical suspensions.

Gaethje put on the performance of a lifetime this past Saturday night as he outworked Tony Ferguson in a dominant main event in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The Highlight” is now expected to move on to a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship at some point in 2020 when “The Eagle” is able to get back into the United States.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the medical suspensions for all UFC 249 fighters have been released. See what Gaethje and the other stars of the card got in terms of suspension below:

UFC 249 Medical Suspensions:

Sam Alvey: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Ryan Spann: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Charles Rosa: Suspended 30 days

Bryce Mitchell: No suspension

Niko Price: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 60 days mandatory

Vicente Luque: Suspended 30 days

Michelle Waterson: Suspended 30 days

Carla Esparza: No suspension

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician

Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician

Donald Cerrone: Suspended 30 days

Anthony Pettis: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Yorgan De Castro: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Greg Hardy: No suspension

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 60 days

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 60 days mandatory

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Suspended 60 days

Francis Ngannou: No suspension

Dominick Cruz: Suspended 45 days

Henry Cejudo: Suspended 45 days

Tony Ferguson: Total suspension pending results; 60 days mandatory

Justin Gaethje: No suspension

While Khabib Nurmagomedov is clearly going to be viewed as the favorite to retain his Lightweight Championship in a showdown with the former WSOF star Justin Gaethje, the last few performances from Gaethje appear to indicate that he could pose the Russian with more problems than we may have initially thought.

