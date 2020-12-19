Video | Gennady Golovkin stops Kamil Szeremeta with four knockdowns

Middleweight boxing champ Gennady Golovkin put on a show Friday night, stopping Kamil Szeremeta in the seventh round due to referee stoppage.

Golovkin, one of the top-10 ranked pound-for-pound boxers in the world, took on Szeremeta at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. As expected, Golovkin put on a spectacular performance against an overmatched opponent. Golovkin scored four knockdowns en route to the referee stopping the fight due to TKO. With the win, Golovkin improved his professional boxing record to 41-1-1.

Gennady Golovkin muy superior a Kamil Szeremeta quien cayó en varias ocasiones y se quedo sentado en su esquina al final del séptimo asalto. Lució muy bien Golovkin pic.twitter.com/sAg5CpM7V4 — Angel Valdes (@AngelValdes507) December 19, 2020

The great Golovkin looked fantastic all night taking on the overmatched Szeremeta, as he battered his opponent for seven rounds until the referee rightfully called the fight off due to fighter safety. What the win does is it strengthens Golovkin’s resume and his record as a professional boxer. With a 41-1-1 record, Golovkin is one of the best to ever lace up the boxing gloves. He’s beaten many of the best fighters in the world over the course of his incredible career and he continues to shine in the ring at age 38.

And still the baddest man on the planet… Gennady Golovkin Good call to stop the fight GGG Canelo III run it back pic.twitter.com/6idnwO5EGg — DANYAL SHAH (@TheAlpShah1) December 19, 2020

With the win over Szeremeta, Golovkin figures to draw the interest of fellow boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, who actually fights this weekend against Callum Smith in a high-profile boxing match. Should Alvarez win that fight against Smith, and the betting odds suggest he will do so, then the calls for a trilogy matchup against Golovkin will be high from both fans and media. Golovkin and Alvarez fought twice previously, fighting to a split draw in 2017 and battle to a majority decision win for Alvarez in 2018.

So far, Alvarez has been the one to get by Golovkin, but a trilogy fight could prove to show a different result. Should Golovkin beat Alvarez in a trilogy bout, it would skyrocket him up the P4P lists and up the GOAT lists. It’s a fight that needs to happen.

Do you want to see the trilogy fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez in 2021?