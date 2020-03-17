Report | Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin agree to trilogy fight

Some exciting news from the boxing world: According to a report from Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin “have verbally agreed on financial terms to stage their trilogy fight.”

According to The Athletic’s report, Canelo still intends to battle Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout in his next fight. The showdown with Golovkin is expected to follow thereafter, most likely on September 12 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, Texas.

That being said, the report adds that the Saunders fight could be delayed until after the Golovkin rematch, depending on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canelo and Golovkin first met in September of 2017. On that night, the pair battled to a controversial split draw. They met in an immediate rematch almost exactly one year later. In that rematch, Canelo won a majority decision, though the result was no less controversial.

Ever since then, the expectation is that the pair would eventually meet in a trilogy fight, but it has proved difficult to put together.

In the time since his last fight with Golovkin, Mexico’s Canelo has picked up impressive wins over Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs, and most recently, Sergey Kovalev, who he levelled with an eleventh-round punch last November. He’s currently 53–1–2.

Kazakhstan’s Golovkin, meanwhile, followed his loss to Canelo with a knockout of Steve Rolls and a decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in his last outing. He’s now 40-1-1 overall.

While the details surrounding this Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy fight are clearly still a moving target, it seems it will happen this year. When it does, it’s bound to be an absolute blockbuster. Stay tuned for further details as new information becomes available.

Who do you think will come out on top when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight for a third time?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/17/2020.