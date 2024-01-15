Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr set for vacant IBF lightweight title
Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr are set to battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight championship.
In the current era of professional boxing, lightweight is easily one of the most exciting divisions in the sport. There are so many world class fighters to get pumped up about and for the most part, they’re stepping up and fighting one another when called upon.
Of course, we all know that boxing’s inability to make the big fights has hurt its credibility in the past. With that being said, a lot of fun moves are being made in order to ensure that doesn’t happen quite as much in the future.
RELATED: Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko break down in tears following controversial loss to Devin Haney: “I don’t want to talk about this”
In this latest announcement, fans have been informed that Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr – both former champions – will meet in the squared circle later this year.
The vacant IBF lightweight title bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos is set to take place in Perth, Australia on May 12, sources told @MikeCoppinger.
The fight will be televised on ESPN in the evening of May 11 in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/fWdZRQ1I2a
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 14, 2024
Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr is set
“The vacant IBF lightweight title bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos is set to take place in Perth, Australia on May 12, sources told @MikeCoppinger. The fight will be televised on ESPN in the evening of May 11 in the U.S.”
After defeating Teófimo López in a stunning upset back in late 2021, Kambosos Jr lost consecutive fights to Devin Haney. He did, however, make a big splash on his return to the ring by defeating Maxi Hughes last summer. Lomachenko, meanwhile, last fought in May 2023, which also came against Devin Haney.
Haney was the man who had his hand raised in victory, but a lot of fans and pundits feel as if that was the wrong result. Now, he has the chance to get back into the win column against a big name.
Are you excited for this bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Boxing News George Kambosos Jr. Vasyl Lomachenko