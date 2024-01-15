Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr set for vacant IBF lightweight title

By Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr are set to battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight championship.

Vasiliy Lomachenko returns

In the current era of professional boxing, lightweight is easily one of the most exciting divisions in the sport. There are so many world class fighters to get pumped up about and for the most part, they’re stepping up and fighting one another when called upon.

Of course, we all know that boxing’s inability to make the big fights has hurt its credibility in the past. With that being said, a lot of fun moves are being made in order to ensure that doesn’t happen quite as much in the future.

RELATED: Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko break down in tears following controversial loss to Devin Haney: “I don’t want to talk about this”

In this latest announcement, fans have been informed that Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr – both former champions – will meet in the squared circle later this year.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr is set

“The vacant IBF lightweight title bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos is set to take place in Perth, Australia on May 12, sources told @MikeCoppinger. The fight will be televised on ESPN in the evening of May 11 in the U.S.”

After defeating Teófimo López in a stunning upset back in late 2021, Kambosos Jr lost consecutive fights to Devin Haney. He did, however, make a big splash on his return to the ring by defeating Maxi Hughes last summer. Lomachenko, meanwhile, last fought in May 2023, which also came against Devin Haney.

Haney was the man who had his hand raised in victory, but a lot of fans and pundits feel as if that was the wrong result. Now, he has the chance to get back into the win column against a big name.

Are you excited for this bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News George Kambosos Jr. Vasyl Lomachenko

Related

Artur Beterbiev

Artur Beterbiev stops Callum Smith & opens door for Dmitry Bivol fight (Video)

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

REPORT | Francis Ngannou changes training camps for Anthony Joshua boxing match

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

Francis Ngannou will be training in Saudi Arabia for his boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua
Francis Ngannou

Michael Bisping explains why Anthony Joshua deserves “a lot of respect” for accepting boxing match with Francis Ngannou: “Doesn’t really gain anything with a win”

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Michael Bisping is explaining why Anthony Joshua deserves ‘a lot of respect’ for accepting a boxing match with Francis Ngannou.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal opens as large favorite for rumored Nate Diaz rematch in boxing

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has opened as a large favorite over rival Nate Diaz ahead of a potential rematch in boxing.

Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier
Boxing News

Daniel Cormier questions Francis Ngannou's underdog status against Anthony Joshua: "A guy Andy Ruiz knocked out"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou will shock Anthony Joshua in their March boxing match.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Ariel Helwani confirms Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for 2024

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024
Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

REPORT | Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match targeted for February 28th

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024

According to Josh Thomson, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet again under boxing rules later this year.

Tony Weeks
Boxing News

Referee Tony Weeks reveals shocking reason for his early stoppage in Ortiz-Lawson fight

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2024

Tony Weeks has responded to the criticism he faced for his stoppage in the Vergil Ortiz Jr.-Fredrick Lawson boxing fight on the weekend.

Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou plans to “find out” if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin: “I've heard that he doesn't”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Francis Ngannou is planning to ‘find out’ if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury: “It’s going to happen”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Francis Ngannou is speaking out on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury.