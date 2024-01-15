Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr set for vacant IBF lightweight title

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr are set to battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight championship.

In the current era of professional boxing, lightweight is easily one of the most exciting divisions in the sport. There are so many world class fighters to get pumped up about and for the most part, they’re stepping up and fighting one another when called upon.

Of course, we all know that boxing’s inability to make the big fights has hurt its credibility in the past. With that being said, a lot of fun moves are being made in order to ensure that doesn’t happen quite as much in the future.

In this latest announcement, fans have been informed that Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr – both former champions – will meet in the squared circle later this year.