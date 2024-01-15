Tenshin Nasukawa praises Takeru Segawa: ‘He’s the icon of kickboxing now’

Once bitter rivals in the ring, Tenshin Nasukawa has extended an unexpected gesture of goodwill toward Takeru Segawa.

It all started in June 2022 when the Tokyo Dome played host to a monumental kickboxing clash between the two. The sold-out crowd of 56,399 witnessed an epic battle that ended with Nasukawa claiming victory by a close unanimous decision.

Since that fateful night, both men have embarked on divergent paths.

Nasukawa made the bold decision to retire from kickboxing, venturing into the sport of boxing.

On the other hand, Takeru continued to climb the ranks, solidifying his status as one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world today.

Despite their past rivalry, Nasukawa has taken a surprising stance in the narrative. Instead of harboring animosity, he has chosen to praise Takeru, recognizing his compatriot as kickboxing’s torchbearer.

“Now that I am no longer in kickboxing, he is the icon of kickboxing now,” the Japanese superstar said during a press conference of his January 23 bout against Luis Robles Pacheco.

“When you think of kickboxing, you think of Takeru now. So, I hope he proudly showcases the essence of kickboxing and carries that pride firmly.”