Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.

Hall ended his UFC career suffering back-to-back decision defeats to Sean Strickland and Andre Muniz. Prior to those setbacks, the former TUF standout was on a four-fight winning streak, which included victories over former middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Le’Veon Bell is coming off a KO win over Adrian Peterson in an exhibition fight. The former NFL running back is confident that he will not just win the bout but finish the former UFC contender.

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them, ‘I want in,’ and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said in a press release. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

Tonight’s ‘Hall vs. Bell’ fight will be a four-round bout, contested at cruiserweight.

Round one resulted in a pretty solid showing for Le’Veon Bell. He worked the jab to the body was finding the spot. Uriah Hall landed some jabs but appeared to be looking for a fight-ending shot. Bell is certainly making him work for that.

Round two didn’t have a ton of action, which subsequently resulted in some boos from fans in the crowd. With that said, Uriah Hall was able to land a pair of nice right hands while he had Bell on the ropes and easily won the round.

Rounds three and four were more of the same. ‘Primetime’ had some moments, but overall, it was not the fight most fans were expecting. After four rounds of action the bout went to the judges’ scorecards for decision.

Uriah Hall and Le'Veon Bell are swinging for the fences to end the 4th and final round. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/bVMDNF9IXj — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Uriah Hall gets the 40-36 nod on all three judges scorecards #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/16a5VbWkOK — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paulpic.twitter.com/2oGNcnBygp — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 30, 2022

Official Result: Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision (40-36 x3)

Who would you like to see Hall fight next following his decision victory over Bell this evening in Arizona? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

