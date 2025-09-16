UFC-style takeover of boxing opposed by popular ex-fighter following Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025
Terence Crawford celebrates win over Canelo Alvarez

A former UFC slugger doesn’t like the potential direction boxing is going in.

Dana White stepped back into the sweet science as a promoter for the mega fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez this past Saturday. In the build up to fight night, a lot of promotional tactics that UFC fans are familiar with were used. There was even an “Embedded” series for the boxing event.

While many panned the pacing of the event despite White’s promise, the show gave fans a historic moment when Crawford defeated Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

While Crawford’s win over Alvarez had the boxing world buzzing, former UFC star Matt Brown isn’t going to forget about the questions White received regarding the Ali Act, which TKO is trying to overhaul. During an episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Brown said it’s a dangerous path for boxing to be monopolized.

“The big issue is what they’ve done with the UFC is they’ve monopolized the sport,” Brown said. “This is why you see guys we’ll say a couple of weeks ago when [Carlos] Prates was begging for his friend to get a shot in the UFC. You see guys like me, I’m guilty of it, like ‘can I get that $50,000 bonus, please? Please master?’ That’s not the way it’s supposed to work and the reason it doesn’t work that way in boxing — you’ve never heard a single boxer in my lifetime beg the promoter for anything — because of the thing called the Ali Act, which the UFC is trying to revise, which actually means destroy.

“It’s not going to be a good thing. People think it’s going to be a good thing but when you have a single entity controlling rankings, controlling titles, that’s not a good thing for boxing.”

Some have spoken out against potential changes to the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. Several MMA names called in during a California State Athletic Commission meeting to voice their displeasure over the proposed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act. This caused the commission to postpone voting on the act.

Related

Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Result

Former Canelo Alvarez victor congratulates Terence Crawford on Canelo win

Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder faces off with Anthony Joshua conqueror at Canelo vs. Crawford, teases future fight

Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025

Deontay Wilder took part in an intriguing faceoff during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford weekend. There is some hinting at a potentially massive heavyweight clash against a fellow former champion. That combatant in question was Andy Ruiz. Ruiz posted a photo of himself facing off with the former WBC heavyweight titleholder on Instagram, which Ring Magazine also got a hold of for their social media.

Terence Crawford speaks at a pre-fight press conference, opposite Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford shuts down fight with UFC superstar Ilia Topuria: "Don't compare him to Conor"

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

After their recent back-and-forths, boxing superstar Terence Crawford laughed off comparisons between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz, Roadhouse, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for massive crossover fight against boxing star Terence Crawford

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has called for a huge showdown against Terence Crawford at some point in the future.

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez face off
Floyd Mayweather

Terence Crawford dismisses comparisons to Floyd Mayweather after historic win over Canelo Alvarez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025

Terence Crawford isn’t interested in hearing about comparisons to Floyd Mayweather.

Ricky Hatton shares Instagram photo.

Boxing world mourns unexpected death of British warrior Ricky Hatton

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025
Canelo Alvarez gets hit with a punch by Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez reveals fighting future after losing undisputed title to Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025

Canelo Alvarez fell short against Terence Crawford in their super fight, but will his in-ring career continue?

Terence Crawford lands body punch on Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford gives reporters colorful gesture after proving doubters wrong in win over Canelo Alvarez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025

Terence Crawford kept some receipts.

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez share wholesome moment after historic boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez shared a special moment after throwing leather for 12 rounds.

Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Result
Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford defeats Canelo Alvarez

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will collide for the undisputed super middleweight title tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.