Sean O’Malley provides an update on his next UFC fight

By Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley has provided an update on his future after rumors circulated regarding his next fight.

Following consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley has been forced to go back to the drawing board and evaluate exactly what went wrong. Now, as we look ahead to his next steps, it’s unclear as to whether he wants to carry on at 135 pounds or move up to featherweight.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley names famous personality who helped bolster his UFC career

Both are interesting options but recently, O’Malley has been heavily linked with a fight against Song Yadong. Sean himself has spoken openly in the past about what he wants to do next, but with no official announcement from the UFC, nobody was sure whether or not it was legitimate.

In a recent podcast, O’Malley put the record straight about his next move.

O’Malley looks ahead to the future

“Everyone and their grandmother is sending me the screenshots of Song Yadong vs. ‘Suga’, December 6,” O’Malley said on his podcast.

“People are saying, ‘Yo, congrats. When does fight camp start?’ I’m assuming it started when the fights were in China, Song took a picture with Merab, and said he was fighting me next.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the plan is. There’s nothing official on my side. I haven’t talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where.

“Song seems like a great next opponent, though. It makes sense. I like the matchup. It seems good.

“As far as a date goes, December, January, February, f—ing November, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go. Call me next week, and I’ll probably say that’s too short notice. But I do like the match, it makes sense.

“I’m healthy. I’m feeling good. I’m training like a motherf—er. Again, I like that matchup. Me vs. Song, if that’s what’s next, hell yeah!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Sean O'Malley UFC

