Dana White promises Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford presentation change that clears other boxing events

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford staredown

Dana White is happy to boast about a significant presentation change planned for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford broadcast.

White has dipped his toes into boxing promotion once again, and this time he has more control. He has been promoting this weekend’s undisputed super middleweight title fight between Alvarez and Crawford. White has used some promotional tactics that are familiar to UFC fans, such as the “Embedded” series.

As far as a big presentation change that stands out from other boxing shows, White told Ring Magazine that the pacing will be superior (via MMAJunkie).

“I like when the night moves fast,” White said. “Right now, when you watch a boxing event, they’ll have one fight, then there’s a podcast. Then there’s another fight, and there’s a podcast, and the night gets dragged out. It’s bad enough for the people at home watching on TV. The people that are live, it has to be insane.

“I haven’t been to a fight in years. The last fight that I went to was at MGM and it was Tyson Fury and (Deontay) Wilder. It was the worst experience that I’ve ever had at any event. Great fight – and I’ve been to like, small, sh*tty shows that were way better run than that one was.”

White went on to say that the problem with the last major boxing event he attended was that it was “disorganized” and he felt there wasn’t enough security in place. He even claimed there were other people sitting in his seats and no one was there to correct the situation.

In terms of the presentation of your typical boxing broadcast, White said it’s unnecessary for the desk panel to talk for an ample amount of time after every fight. The UFC boss made it clear that he wants to keep the energy up throughout the night.

Canelo Alvarez Dana White Terence Crawford

