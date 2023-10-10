Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view price revealed

By Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be live on pay-per-view on Oct. 28 and the price has been revealed.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Fury and Ngannou are set to box in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 in a highly-anticipated matchup. The full fight card has still yet to be determined/announced, but the pay-per-view price has been at $79.99. The fight will take place on ESPN+ pay-per-view as well as all traditional pay-per-view outlets with the broadcast scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET.

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view price of $79.99 is the exact same as UFC pay-per-views. Also, it is the same price as Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3. This is an afternoon event and currently consists of an all-heavyweight five-fight main card.

Heading into the fight, Tyson Fury is a sizeable betting favorite but has praised Francis Ngannou throughout the build-up.

John Fury reacts to Francis Ngannou's embarrassing open workout.

“Colossal, colossal event. You got me and Francis Ngannou here, the former UFC (champion). Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he’s a genius, isn’t he? Guy’s about to make 10 million dollars, come on! Egg in their face. Francis is going to make that bag, rich,” Fury said during the press conference.

Tyson Fury (33-0-1) last fought back in December when he scored a TKO win over Derek Chisora in the 10th round. Prior to that, Fury beat Dillian Whyte by TKO, which followed the back-to-back knockout wins over Deontay Wilder. Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion and is set to box Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight titles after this bout.

Francis Ngannou is set to make his boxing debut but is the former UFC heavyweight champion. He last fought in January of 2022 when he beat Ciryl Gane by decision to defend his title for the first time.

