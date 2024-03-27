UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch with Curtis Blaydes: “It’s personal in a professional kind of way”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on a rematch with Curtis Blaydes. Right now, Tom Aspinall is in limbo. He is the interim champion, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll get the chance to unify the belt against Jon Jones. Instead, Jon is holding out for a legacy showdown with Stipe Miocic. Aspinall, meanwhile, has made it crystal clear that he’s happy to stay active. One man who would almost certainly be interested in an encounter with Tom is Curtis Blaydes, who defeated the Englishman due to a freak injury nearly two years ago. RELATED: Tom Aspinall responds to callout from UFC 299 winner Curtis Blaydes In a recent interview, Aspinall gave his thoughts on the idea.

Aspinall wants Blaydes

“Jon Jones and Stipe are tied up with each other, and they’re not going to budge on that,” Aspinall told OLBG. “Right now, it’s in the UFC’s hands, and I’ve never been picky about my opponents. I’ve only ever told them fights I want. I’ve never told them fights that I don’t want. Blaydes has said he wants to fight me, and I’ve said, ‘Okay, cool, let’s do it.’ That’s it.

“I’m just waiting at the minute,” he continued. “I’m just waiting for the call, I’m in the gym twice a day, and I’m en route to training as we speak, I’m ready to go whenever. I like Curtis Blaydes, but professionally, I want to beat him because he’s got a win over me when I got injured. I don’t know if the right word is ‘personal,’ but it is personal. But not in the way that I don’t like him as a person; it’s personal in a professional kind of way. I want to get that one back.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!