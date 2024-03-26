Dana White confirms plans for Tom Aspinall to defend interim UFC title: “It’s not right to let him sit”

With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the shelf, Dana White is ready to get UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall active.

The British fighter last competed at UFC 295 in November. After Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was canceled, the promotion subbed in Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich. The two competed for the interim heavyweight title, as ‘Bones’ was expected to be out of action for months.

Tom Aspinall won the UFC interim heavyweight title with ease, knocking out Pavlovich inside one round. Following the victory, the Brit called to fight both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Dana White and company even liked the sound of the latter, offering both men the headlining spot of UFC 300 next month.

However, Stipe Miocic declined, and Tom Aspinall has remained on the shelf. In the months since his title win, the interim champion has repeatedly called for the chance to defend the gold and remain active. Aspinall even pitched the idea of having a one-off boxing match, if the UFC won’t let him do so.

However, UFC President Dana White is down to have Tom Aspinall defend the gold. Speaking in a recent interview with TNT Sports, the promoted was asked about the future of the heavyweight division. There, White confirmed that Jones vs. Miocic will still happen, but it’s not fair to have Aspinall out of action.

UFC President Dana White opens up on Tom Aspinall’s future

“Jones is set to fight Stipe.” Dana White stated to TNT Sports when asked about the future of the UFC heavyweight division. “I hope that the winner of that fight, will fight Tom. Yeah, we’ll see [about it potentially happening in England], I agree… Well, yeah. If you think right now, it’s March, who knows [what will happen]? With Jon Jones and Stipe, because of the injury, who knows when they’ll fight.”

He continued, “It’s not right to let Tom sit. If Tom wants to defend the title, we will absolutely do it.”

For what it’s worth, it’s not like there’s a lack of contenders for Tom Aspinall to face. Just earlier this month at UFC 299, Curtis Blaydes defeated Jailton Almeida by second-round knockout. Post-fight, ‘Razor’ called for a rematch with Aspinall, in a bid for interim gold.

The wrestler famously handed Tom Aspinall his first promotional defeat back in July 2022. However, the loss was one caused by injury, and the Brit has shown interest in rematching Blaydes since then.

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Who do you want to see Tom Aspinall face next?