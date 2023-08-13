Cub Swanson reacts to controversial UFC Vegas 78 win over Hakeem Dawodu

Cub Swanson On UFC Vegas 78 Win

Cub Swanson was rather honest during his media scrum following the win over Hakeem Dawodu. Swanson said he thought he was behind on the scorecards going into the final frame (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m always hard on myself,” Swanson said. “I didn’t think I won the first round. Everyone in my corner said I did, and that it was an easy one to call. I thought that he picked up some steam in the second, but I know I hurt him at the end of the second.

“So in my mind, I was down two rounds, and I was like, ‘I need to push the pace.’ He was powerful, and it was taking a toll on me, but my conditioning was good, so I was just trying to stay in his face. But I was mostly just mad about myself for not being a bit more active. It was a chess match in there. It was a difficult one, but I have to watch it again. It sounds like everyone (on my team) thought I at least won two rounds, so it’s cool.”

Regardless of opinion, Swanson has now gone 4-2 in his last six outings. This was his first win since late 2021. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for “Killer” Cub.