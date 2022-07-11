Official fight card released for UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed the official fight card for UFC 277 which takes place on July 30.
The promotion continues to come thick and fast with a parade of high profile fights spread across the pay-per-view calendar in 2022. While we’re confident there will be a lot to look forward to in the autumn and winter months, what can’t be overlooked is the remainder of the summer schedule – which includes UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.
The American Airlines Center will play host to two title fights, as confirmed by the UFC over the weekend.
The main card is locked in! 🙌 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/qezjFOby5E
— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 10, 2022
UFC 277 PAY-PER-VIEW (10 p.m. ET)
UFC women’s bantamweight title – Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes
UFC interim flyweight title – Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET)
Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose
EARLY PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potiera
Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond
Many have argued that there are bigger, better and stronger cards that have taken place on PPV this year and even though that’s probably true, the weight of these fights can’t be taken for granted – especially in the main event of the evening.
Pena shocked the world when she took the belt from Nunes at UFC 269 and if she can do so again, especially after their season of The Ultimate Fighter, she’ll be making a real statement.
What are your thoughts on the overall state of the UFC 277 card? Who do you favour to win in both title fights and do you expect to see this event be a sell-out? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!