Tyson Fury shares bold prediction for rematch with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury is expected to rematch Deontay Wilder in early 2020 after their first fight ended in a controversial draw.

Since then, Fury has been reflecting on the fight and it’s outcome. “The Gypsy King” believes it wasn’t a fair playing field in their initial encounter, and doesn’t think that will change for the rematch.

“The one thing I won’t do this time, and the one mistake I made last time, is believe that it will be a fair playing field. We know it is not going to be so I must knock him out to win,” Tyson Fury explained on First Take on ESPN. “I don’t believe I can get a point-victory over him.

“I’ll tell you what I mean. I clearly won that last fight. I outboxed him in every round apart from the two-rounds he knocked me down in. How do you lose if you win 10 and lose 2? So, it is clearly not possible to get a point-victory,” he continued. “So, I have to change my style which I am happy with. I have never been as strong, never been punching as hard, and never been as confident as I am today. I’m definitely knocking him out this time.”

In Fury’s last fight, he knocked out Tom Schwarz, which he says if it was Wilder in there, it would have been the same result.

Against Wilder, though, Fury says he will change his style and knows it will either be him or the American getting knocked out.

“1 million percent. It is either going be him or me,” Tyson Fury revealed. “I’m not going to tip-tap around boxing because we know where that got us last time. So, I believe it is going to be me or him.”

Do you think Tyson Fury will be able to knock out Deontay Wilder in the rematch? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.