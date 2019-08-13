Daniel Cormier explains what he would do differently in Jon Jones trilogy fight

Even though Daniel Cormier is set to fight Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241, that hasn’t stopped fans from discussing a possible trilogy fight with Jon Jones.

‘DC’ and ‘Bones’ have arguably the biggest rivalry in MMA and have been linked to fighting each other again for quite some time. Yet, according to Cormier, he believes he no longer has to fight and beat Jones to cement his legacy.

“I don’t need to, that’s the difference. Before, everything I did was the idea of getting back to fighting him. That’s not the case anymore. I just have to do my thing,” Cormier said to BT Sport. “I don’t worry about what Jon does or what he has been up to. My career has been going on a completely different path than his and I’m completely fine with that. My goals, that I set at the beginning of my career have all been accomplished. I won a belt in every organization I have ever fought in, I have two belts in the UFC. I’ve cemented myself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time and that doesn’t need anyone to cement that for me.”

If the two were to fight, Daniel Cormier knows what he must do differently to win. What he needs to do is simple. Just be himself and build off the success he had in the second fight before he got caught.

“I just got to really stay the course. I think we made some really good adjustments in the second fight. But I just did not stay the course. I started to have success in that fight and I lost myself for a moment. I think I build on the game plan we had in fight number two and just really stay laser-focused because if not you see what can happen as it happened to me in fight number two.”

Whether or not he will ever get a chance to showcase that in a trilogy fight with Jones is yet to be seen.

Who do you think would win the trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones if it were to happen? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.