Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”

Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury.

Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.

Ariel Helwani recently created a poll asking fans what makes sense for Ngannou outside of the UFC. A venture into the boxing world was an option, which prompted Tony Bellew to chime in.

Terrible shame! He will not survive in a boxing ring against anyone of any note.. He’s the best MMA heavyweight in the world right now and he needs to stay within his discipline.. 🤞 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) January 15, 2023

Last year, Ngannou took to his YouTube channel to say that he doesn’t care what the rules are, he just wants to throw hands with “The Gypsy King.”

“I don’t really care about what [it] would be. I just think it’ll be a fight against Tyson Fury. It can be in a phone booth or wherever [but] that fight will happen, or (even) in the rooftop – that fight will happen. Obviously, he will not compete in MMA. That’s not something that could happen. He would get killed!”

Ngannou has been recovering from MCL and ACL injuries following his successful UFC Heavyweight Championship defense against Gane in early 2022. “The Predator” had already been injured going into the fight.