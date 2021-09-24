Tommy Fury says Jake Paul’s $1 million boxing offer isn’t worth getting out of bed for

Boxing star Tommy Fury says that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s $1 million boxing offer isn’t worth getting out of bed for.

Paul said earlier this week that he has made two offers to Fury, which the 22-year-old brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury reportedly declined. Paul then said that he would step up his offer to $1 million and he is now waiting to hear what Fury says to his latest offer. However, it appears that Fury is not interested in making only $1 million for the fight, when, as far as Fury goes, the fight against Paul will “gross millions and millions” of dollars.

“I just wanted to come on here and address a few things that Jake Paul has been saying that I have denied two offers to fight him. That is true, as those offers weren’t even worth addressing, and now he has come out and said that he wants to give me a million to fight him and I just want to say this,” Tommy Fury said (h/t BoxingScene). “To everybody out there, $1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for, this fight is going to gross millions and millions of pounds. I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me when are you fighting Jake Paul, so until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can’t think about fighting pal.

“This is a very smart tactic in what he is doing. It is used by a lot of fighters when they don’t want to fight somebody. It makes it out to the public that he has made plenty of offers, reached out to have the fight and I have turned it down and I don’t want the fight. But as I previously said, in boxing terms $1 million is nothing especially for a fight of this size, tomorrow or tonight is soon enough to fight you get your figures up and we can talk.”

