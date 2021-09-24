UFC 266 weigh-in results: Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler on weight for middleweight rematch

The official weigh-ins for UFC 266 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all 26 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his belt on the line when he takes on Brian Ortega. Volkanovski stepped onto the scale at 144.5lbs while Ortega weighed in at 144lbs, so their title fight is official. Similarly, the co-main event is official as both UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Lauren Murphy both successfully made weight. Shevchenko stepped onto the scales at 124lbs while Murphy weighed in at 125lbs as the UFC 266 co-main event is now official.

In addition to the two title fights, there is another big fight on this card featuring Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz at middleweight. Both fighters successfully made weight for this rematch, as Diaz stepped onto the scale at 185.5lbs and Lawler weighed in at 184. These two rivals previously met back at UFC 47 in 2004, with Diaz knocking Lawler out. 17 years later, it will be interesting to see what happens in this fight between the two veterans.

Check out the official UFC 266 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC 266 Main Card (PPV, 7 pm ET)

Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Brian Ortega (144)

Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs Lauren Murphy (125)

Welterweight Bout: Nick Diaz (185.5) vs Robbie Lawler (184)

Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (261) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (126) vs Cynthia Calvillo (126)

UFC Vegas 37 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 pm ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (154.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs Chris Daukaus (231)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs Taila Santos (126)

Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Jalin Turner (156)

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage (185.5) vs Nick Maximov (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (170.5) vs Martin Sano (170)

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Omar Morales (145.5)