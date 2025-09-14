Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez share wholesome moment after historic boxing match

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez shared a special moment after throwing leather for 12 rounds.

Crawford was vying to become the undisputed super middleweight champion when he shared the Octagon with Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez was a slight betting favorite going into the fight, and some felt he would overwhelm Crawford at 168 pounds. “Bud” had other plans.

Crawford was a step ahead of Alvarez, putting his speed and technique on full display. “Bud” looked every bit like the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, and it earned him the unanimous decision win over a fellow future Hall of Famer.

During the post-fight press conference, Crawford and Alvarez embraced after giving fans a historic fight.

Canelo and Crawford embrace in the post fight press conference 🙏 Nothing but respect between the 2 fighters 🥊 🎥 @ufc #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/2aUE4AZZaA — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) September 14, 2025

With two 115-113 scores and a 116-112 total, Crawford has captured his third undisputed title in the sweet science. He first unified the junior welterweight titles by stopping Julius Indongo in the third round back in 2017. Then in 2023, Crawford decimated Errol Spence Jr. to lay claim as the undisputed king of the welterweight division.

Many are now left to wonder what’s next for Crawford, who turns 38 on Sept. 28. During his post-fight interview with Max Kellerman on the Netflix broadcast, Crawford said he’ll have to mull things over.

As for Alvarez, he told Kellerman that he was happy to take the risk in fighting Crawford. The Mexican star also spoke to reporters during the post-fight presser. He admitted that he couldn’t figure out Crawford’s style and praised “Bud” for his performance.

This is the third defeat in the pro boxing career of Alvarez. His record now stands at 63-3-2. It’s his first loss since May 2022 when he was beaten by Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision in a WBA light heavyweight title fight.

Stick with BJPenn.com for more on the fallout of Terence Crawford’s victory over Canelo Alvarez.