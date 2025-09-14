Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez share wholesome moment after historic boxing match

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025
Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez shared a special moment after throwing leather for 12 rounds.

Crawford was vying to become the undisputed super middleweight champion when he shared the Octagon with Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez was a slight betting favorite going into the fight, and some felt he would overwhelm Crawford at 168 pounds. “Bud” had other plans.

Crawford was a step ahead of Alvarez, putting his speed and technique on full display. “Bud” looked every bit like the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, and it earned him the unanimous decision win over a fellow future Hall of Famer.

During the post-fight press conference, Crawford and Alvarez embraced after giving fans a historic fight.

With two 115-113 scores and a 116-112 total, Crawford has captured his third undisputed title in the sweet science. He first unified the junior welterweight titles by stopping Julius Indongo in the third round back in 2017. Then in 2023, Crawford decimated Errol Spence Jr. to lay claim as the undisputed king of the welterweight division.

Many are now left to wonder what’s next for Crawford, who turns 38 on Sept. 28. During his post-fight interview with Max Kellerman on the Netflix broadcast, Crawford said he’ll have to mull things over.

As for Alvarez, he told Kellerman that he was happy to take the risk in fighting Crawford. The Mexican star also spoke to reporters during the post-fight presser. He admitted that he couldn’t figure out Crawford’s style and praised “Bud” for his performance.

This is the third defeat in the pro boxing career of Alvarez. His record now stands at 63-3-2. It’s his first loss since May 2022 when he was beaten by Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision in a WBA light heavyweight title fight.

Stick with BJPenn.com for more on the fallout of Terence Crawford’s victory over Canelo Alvarez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Related

Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Result

Terence Crawford defeats Canelo Alvarez

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
Dana White separates two fighters after a faceoff during a press conference
Dana White

Dana White reveals significant potential payouts for Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White says the bonuses paid out to select Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters will be significantly higher than UFC bonuses.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford staredown
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White promises Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford presentation change that clears other boxing events

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 12, 2025

Dana White is happy to boast about a significant presentation change planned for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford broadcast.

Terence Crawford press conference
Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford shuts down injury rumors ahead of Canelo Alvarez megafight

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2025

Terence Crawford says he’s healthy and isn’t battling any injuries despite some online rumors.

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event
Dana White

Eddie Hearn wants to 'take on' Dana White as UFC head prepares full-scale move into boxing

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn addressed UFC CEO Dana White’s recent comments about becoming the ‘CEO of Boxing’ ahead of Alvarez vs. Crawford.

Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview

Ilia Topuria responds to Terence Crawford's 'drunk' comments by sending a message to top boxing stars

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Why Terence "Crawford’s gonna win this fight" vs. Canelo Alvarez, per ex-Boxing champ

Dylan Bowker - September 10, 2025

Canelo Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford this weekend in a generational clash, with Tim Bradley offering up his assessments of the mega fight. Alvarez vs. Crawford goes down on September 13th, with the latter vying for super middleweight glory as the former enters the ring as the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

Terence Crawford speaks at a pre-fight press conference, opposite Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford issues hilarious response to UFC star Ilia Topuria's knockout threats

Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2025

One of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Terence Crawford, was asked to respond to UFC star Ilia Topuria’s KO promise.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

UFC commentator reveals approach to calling Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 10, 2025

Jon Anik doesn’t feel the change from calling UFC fights to boxing will be drastic.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. enters the ring, opposite Mike Tyson at the weigh-in for his fight against Jake Paul
Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul offers his prediction for Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather fight

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2025

Logan Paul has given his thoughts on what could go down between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather in their proposed exhibition fight.