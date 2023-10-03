Oscar De La Hoya announces Ryan Garcia’s December return, amid lawsuit against him

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya and b0xing star Ryan Garcia are continuing to work with one another despite the circumstances.

Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia

‘KingRy’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since an April clash with Gervonta Davis. The bout was the biggest of Ryan Garcia’s career thus far, and he lost by seventh-round stoppage. Following the defeat, Oscar De La Hoya and others declined to accompany the young star to the post-fight press conference, instead leaving.

As it turns out, that slight was enough to put Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya’s relationship on the hot seat. Months following the bout, ‘Golden Boy’ sued the boxer, alleging that he was attempting to get out of his contract. In response, the former interim lightweight champion sued his own promoter.

As of now, Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia are currently are still fighting it out in court. Despite that, the two were able to set aside their feud to work on his next fight. Earlier today, the two announced that the former interim lightweight champion would return to the boxing ring in December.

There, Ryan Garcia will face Oscar Duarte. For his part, the 27-year-old is coming off a stoppage win over D’Angelo Keys in May. As of now, the American is riding a 12-fight winning streak, which was enough to catch the eye of Oscar De La Hoya.

The two will fight on December 2nd, on DAZN. Surprisingly, the event won’t be like Ryan Garcia’s more recent bouts, and won’t air on pay-per-view. As of now, De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions haven’t announced any more fights for the card at the end of the year.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got? Ryan Garcia or Oscar Duarte?

