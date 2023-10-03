Stipe Miocic uncertain on fighting future after UFC 295: “Once it’s done, we’ll figure it out”

Stipe Miocic isn’t sure what his fighting future holds.

Miocic is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 against Jon Jones at Madison Square Garden for the heavyweight title. It’s a massive fight, and it’s the first time Miocic has fought since March of 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou to lose the heavyweight strap.

Given that Miocic is 41 years old, how much longer he has in the sport has been a talking point ahead of this fight. But, he says that isn’t something he is thinking about until the fight is over.

“I’ve thought about that since after my first UFC fight. Right now, I’m just focused on Nov. 11. That’s all I care about. Once it’s done, we’ll figure it out,” Miocic said to MMAFighting.

When Stipe Miocic does make the walk to the Octagon, he will face Jon Jones who wasn’t even in the heavyweight division the same time Miocic fought.

With that, Miocic admits he didn’t think his return fight would be against Jon Jones, but he is excited for the matchup.

“No, [I didn’t think that was possible], there was a lot going on,” Miocic said. “It was tough, because Francis was still around, and they were trying to put that together. Then he left, and they were trying to make the Jon Jones fight [for me], and every time we would figure it out, they would move it in a different direction. It made it a lot easier when he was calling me out, so I was happy with that. But [despite the dates being moved], I knew I would get it. I wasn’t worried.”

Stipe Miocic (20-4) is coming off the KO loss to Francis Ngannou. Prior to that, he had won back-to-back fights against Daniel Cormier to reclaim and defend his heavyweight title.