Ryan Garcia trashes Tank Davis following his win over Isaac Cruz: “Gervonta gets away with fighting C level fighters, out of all the lightweights he’s the weakest!”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken a shot at Gervonta “Tank” Davis in the wake of the latter’s win over the weekend.

There are many fans and pundits out there who believe we could be on our way to a new golden era in professional boxing. Across a variety of weight classes there are new names and faces rising up through the ranks, with Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis serving as two prime examples of that.

At the ages of 23 and 27 respectively, these guys are both carving out spots for themselves as the next big thing at lightweight. It’s felt like they could be on a collision course for quite some time now and after “Tank” Davis was able to defeat Isaac Cruz this past weekend, retaining his WBA (Regular) lightweight title in the process, Ryan Garcia saw it as a golden opportunity to poke fun at his rival on social media.

Gervonta gets away with fighting c level fighters, out of all the lightweights he’s the weakest!!! His toughest test was Leo Santa Cruz, almost lost tonight bring it on I’ve been calling you out for awhile… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 6, 2021

Davis secured the win via unanimous decision, taking his overall record to 26-0. Garcia, on the other hand, last fought back in January when he finished Luke Campbell in a dramatic “coming of age” fight in Dallas.

He’s had to pull out of two bouts since then due to his battle with depression as well as an injury, but you can tell the youngster is still ready to get in there and make some big fights.

Do you think we’ll see Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis go down in 2022? If we do, who do you expect to come out on top? Let us know your thoughts on this blossoming rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!