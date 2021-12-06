Floyd Mayweather unloads on former opponent Canelo Alvarez: “I’m going to tell you all the truth about Canelo…”

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather unloaded on his former opponent Canelo Alvarez following last night’s Davis vs Cruz event.

Mayweather (50-0) and Canelo (57-1-2) previously collided back in 2013, with ‘Money’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision. Since then, Canelo has put together a undefeated record of 15-0-1.

After scoring title wins over Gennady Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, among others, Alvarez is now considered the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet according to most fans and pundits.

However, according to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, the Mexican champion is “easy” money and has been padding his record by choosing his fights.

Check out the video footage below courtesy of Jed I. Goodman on Twitter:

Mayweather: I'm gonna tell you the truth about Canelo…#DavisCruz pic.twitter.com/etpjyL2CyJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 6, 2021

“But, you take a guy like Canelo (Alvarez), this guy can pick and choose who he wants to fight. And I’m going to tell you all the truth about Canelo..” Floyd Mayweather said. “That mother f*cker easy, man. Cakewalk. Easy. Y’all sitting up here praising this dude. This dude was nothing. I was almost forty years older when I cooked this dude. Easy.”

Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis was able to edge out a feisty Isaac Cruz last night in Los Angeles.

‘Money’ himself has not competed professionally since defeating Conor McGregor by way of tenth round TKO, which improved his over all record to a perfect 50-0.

Floyd Mayweather was recently called out by his former opponent Oscar De La Hoya for a rematch in 2022, but so far nothing has been made official.

What do you think of the comments made by Floyd Mayweather regarding his former opponent Canelo Alvarez? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!